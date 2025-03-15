John Travolta’s Cash Out 3 in the Works

Mason Goddard is set to return to continue his story arc! The Cinemaholic can reveal that John Travolta’s ‘Cash Out’ franchise is set to expand with a third movie, ‘Cash Out 3,’ currently in the works. Production is expected to begin in Miami, Florida, on March 31, 2025. After this, the production team will move to Biloxi, Mississippi, on April 5, 2025, to continue the shoot. Filming is scheduled to last for 15 days. This will be the third installment in the ‘Cash Out’ franchise, following ‘Cash Out’ and ‘High Rollers.’

‘Cash Out 3’ follows Mason Goddard, a retired master thief who has spent years slipping through high-security systems undetected. Determined to leave his criminal past behind, Mason is forced back into the game when his reckless younger brother, Shawn, sets his sights on a $100 million painting aboard a luxury yacht. Knowing Shawn is way over his head, Mason has no choice but to intervene. What begins as a rescue mission quickly turns into a high-stakes game of deception, betrayal, and deadly confrontations. With old enemies resurfacing and dangerous new players in the mix, Mason must rely on every skill he has left to survive his most perilous job yet.

His past is filled with high-risk jobs and impossible escapes. In ‘Cash Out,’ a meticulously planned heist takes a disastrous turn when Mason is double-crossed, forcing him into a desperate fight for survival. Before he can disappear, Shawn convinces him to pull off one last job—a bank robbery that spirals into chaos when law enforcement traps them inside with hostages. In ‘High Rollers,’ Mason tries to leave his criminal life behind, but his old rival, Salazar, drags him back in by kidnapping his former lover, Amelia Decker. To save her, Mason is pushed into a near-impossible casino heist, playing a dangerous game against both ruthless criminals and relentless authorities. Though he manages to outsmart them all, ‘Cash Out 3’ proves that no matter how far he runs, the past is never truly behind him.

Speaking of the cast and crew, John Travolta is expected to return as Mason Goddard, the seasoned leader of the heist crew, in ‘Cash Out 3.’ While official announcements regarding the rest of the cast are still pending, several key actors from the previous films are set to return. Kristin Davis may return as Amelia Decker, Mason’s former lover and a skilled negotiator. Lukas Haas is likely to return as Shawn Goddard, Mason’s impulsive younger brother. Quavo, who portrays Anton, a member of Mason’s crew, might also be involved. Behind the camera, Randall Emmett is reportedly set to direct the film, continuing his work from the previous installments.

The franchise has also changed filming locations with each installment. ‘Cash Out’ was primarily filmed in Columbus, Georgia, while its sequel, ‘High Rollers,’ was shot along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, including Biloxi. ‘Cash Out 3’ will introduce a new setting by starting production in Miami, Florida, before moving to Biloxi, Mississippi. This marks the first time the franchise is filming in Miami, potentially bringing a fresh visual style and energy to the series.

