Harlan Coben’s ‘I Will Find You’ Adaptation in the Works at Netflix

The collaboration between Netflix and Harlan Coben continues to grow! The Cinemaholic has learned that the streaming giant has ordered ‘I Will Find You,’ the television adaptation of the author’s 2023 novel of the same name. Principal photography for the show will start on April 14, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. The cast and crew of the project have yet to be announced.

The plot centers on David Burroughs, who was once a devoted father to his three-year-old son, Matthew. He lived a dream life just a short drive away from the working-class suburb where he and his wife, Cheryl, first fell in love. Unfortunately, his existence turned upside down after he found Matthew murdered while he was asleep down the hall. Five years later, he is wrongly convicted of the murder and sent to a maximum-security prison. Immersed in grief and guilt, he has no will to fight his fate.

As the narrative progresses, Cheryl’s younger sister, Rachel, makes a surprise appearance during David’s visiting hours and gives him a strange photograph that, to his shock, shows a barely visible image of a boy bearing an eerie resemblance to Matthew. He realizes deep down that his son is still alive. The father then plans to escape from the prison to achieve the impossible—save his son, clear his own name, and find the truth behind what transpired. But with the FBI tracking his moves and his life on the line, can David evade capture long enough to dig up the truth?

‘I Will Find You’ appears to be a part of Coben’s multi-year deal with Netflix. The streaming giant has released several adaptations of his novels, the latest being ‘Fool Me Once.’ The thriller series centers on a widowed mother (Michelle Keegan) who tries to find the identity of the man she spots on the nanny cam in her daughter’s room, one who eerily resembles her dead husband. The Polish series ‘The Woods‘ follows the Warsaw prosecutor Paweł Kopiński (Grzegorz Damięcki), who investigates a murder case that is linked to the disappearance of his sister in 1994.

The Spanish series ‘The Innocent‘ revolves around Mateo (Mario Casas), a lawyer who finds himself getting pulled into a web of compromising truths a decade after inadvertently killing a man. ‘Gone for Good‘ is a French crime drama that follows Guillaume Lucchesi (Finnegan Oldfield), whose traumatic past, involving the death of his first love and brother, returns to haunt him in the form of the mysterious disappearance of his girlfriend, Judith.

Coben’s filmography also includes ‘The Stranger,’ which centers on Adam Price (Richard Armitage), whose life is turned upside down by the titular anonymous woman (Hannah John-Kamen) who harbors many secrets. The Polish crime drama ‘Hold Tight’ offers a narrative about the disappearance of an eighteen-year-old belonging to an affluent Warsaw family. In ‘Stay Close,’ the pasts of three people, a suburban mom, a documentary photographer, and a detective, are connected by a dreadful event.

Coben also created the eight-episode British miniseries ‘Safe’ for Netflix. It follows the widowed pediatric surgeon Tom Delaney (Michael C. Hall), father of two girls, as he searches for his missing 16-year-old daughter, uncovering a web of secrets in the frantic process.

In addition to ‘I Will Find You,’ Netflix is currently developing ‘Missing You,’ which follows Detective Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), who spots her old flame, Josh (Ashley Walters), on a dating app, unraveling a string of truths related to her father’s murder, and ‘Run Away,’ a mystery thriller that centers on the disappearance of Simon’s eldest daughter, which breaks his family apart.

Toronto previously served as the filming location for many popular Netflix shows, including ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ ‘Fubar,’ ‘Sex/Life,’ and ‘Ginny & Georgia.’

