Where is Netflix’s FUBAR Filmed?

Created by Nick Santora, Netflix’s ‘FUBAR,’ which stands for ‘F**ked Up Beyond All Repair/Recognition,’ is an action comedy series that centers upon a father-daughter duo whose world turns upside down when they learn each other’s secret. As 65-year-old officially retired spy Luke Brunner plans to spend his golden years trying to win back the love of his ex-wife. He is roped in for one last mission — rescue a CIA operative codenamed Panda and retrieve a WMD. Though reluctant at first, Luke gets the shock of his life when he learns the secret agent is none other than his daughter, Emma.

Upon the startling revelation, Luke and Emma decide to band together to fulfill their deadly mission, which in turn, mends the dents in their relationship along the way. Dubbed ‘True Lies’ meets ‘Parenthood,’ the spy thriller show marks iconic Austrian actor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first-ever foray into the world of scripted television. Through the father-daughter adventure, it touches upon shaky family dynamics while serving high-octane drama and action-packed sequences across several gritty backdrops that are sure to make you wonder where the show is filmed. If you’re curious about the same, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know!

FUBAR Filming Locations

‘FUBAR’ is filmed in Belgium and Ontario, extensively in Antwerp and Toronto. As per reports, production for the first iteration of the spy adventure series commenced in April 2022 and concluded after a few months in September of the same year, under the working title ‘Utap,’ before the team decided upon ‘FUBAR.’

Since the production team of season 1 required the cast and crew members attached to the shooting to be in a bubble to avoid falling prey to COVID-19 and spreading the infection, Arnold couldn’t attend the 6th Annual Austrian World Summit. Owing to the restrictions in place, the filming for the first season wrapped up without any hiccups. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through the locations that were instrumental in creating the high-speed chase sequences and other action scenes in the show.

Antwerp, Belgium

Several pivotal sequences for ‘FUBAR’ are lensed in Antwerp, which is the capital of the eponymous province in Belgium’s Flemish Region. There are various sites and streets that are used as a set by the production team of the action series, including Lange Nieuwstraat, Grote Markt, the Brabo Fountain, and Lambermontplaats.

They also record a few other exterior scenes at more sites across the city, such as Diamantwijk or the Diamond Quarter, Pelikaanstraat, and Hoveniersstraat. Besides the Monica Barbaro starrer, Antwerp has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones are ‘Erased,’ ‘Double Team,’ ‘Spider in the Web,’ ‘Kidnapping Mr. Heineken,’ ‘The Memory of a Killer,’ and ‘Baptiste.’

Toronto, Ontario

A portion of the filming of the Netflix show also takes place in Toronto in the province of Ontario. In the aforementioned video message taped in Toronto for the attendees of the 6th Annual Austrian World Summit in June 2022, Arnold, who is also the former Governor of California, explained the reason for his absence at the event. He said, “I have to live in this COVID bubble where no one can leave the set or travel overseas because everyone is so worried about (the fact) that you come back and bring COVID back and then infect someone on the set that will cost millions of dollars to stop the filming and all this kind of stuff…”

It was a blast working with you! https://t.co/8vF0Sch08L — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 26, 2022

It seems that the filming unit utilizes Victoria Street and surrounding areas in the city of Toronto to tape some key scenes for ‘FUBAR.’ Other productions that have utilized the locales of Toronto include ‘True Lies,’ ‘Kick-Ass,’ ‘Rabbit Hole,’ ‘Reacher,’ and ‘Designated Survivor.’ In addition, the shooting of a few parts of the show also possibly takes place in other Ontario locations, including a house in Guelph, a warehouse in East Hamilton’s Brockley Drive, and Oakville.

Reunited with my old partner. pic.twitter.com/iQnX8OzaSj — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) July 24, 2022

Read More: Best Action TV Series on Netflix