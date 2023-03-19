8 Movies Like Kick-Ass You Must See

‘Kick-Ass’ is a black comedy superhero film helmed by Matthew Vaughn. The 2010 movie is based on the eponymous comic by John Romita Jr. and Mark Millar. It portrays the story of Dave Lizewski, an ordinary teenager who becomes a real-life superhero, i.e., a vigilante, and starts to call himself Kick-Ass. He has no powers or training to fit the role, but nonetheless, he comes across an opportunity to take down a ruthless crime lord.

This cinematic piece explores themes of vigilantism, justice, teenage angst, satire, and friendship. If you were overjoyed to watch a movie that touches upon multiple concepts without losing its charisma, you likely want to watch another one that beholds the same spirit. In that case, we’ve curated a list of similar titles that you’ll undoubtedly enjoy. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Kick-Ass’ on Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu!

8. Paper Man (2009)

‘Paper Man’ is a coming-of-middle-age comedy movie written and directed by Kieran and Michele Mulroney. It showcases the adventures of two people, Richard Dunne, a failed author, and a teenage girl from Long Island. Even though they come from completely different backgrounds, they have one thing in common, i.e., their imaginary superhero friend. Their odd but beautiful friendship becomes pivotal in removing the roadblocks on their journey through each other’s support. The superhero concept in this movie is idealistic and almost a coping mechanism, no better than what we see in ‘Kick-Ass,’ where it actually materializes into Dave becoming a vigilante.

7. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)

‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ is the origin story of an Indian superhero who must fulfill the dying wish of his friend, who only wanted the city to be corruption free and away from the hands of wicked and powerful men. Bhavesh begins to train in order to take down some of the most powerful men in Mumbai, India. He must save the day by stopping the people who’ve crafted a cunning plan that will leave the city in shambles. The Hindi-language action drama film is directed and co-written by Vikramaditya Motwane. Even though it doesn’t have the lightheartedness of ‘Kick-Ass’ and takes on a more serious tone, the action and central message are just as powerful, if not more.

6. Defendor (2009)

Arthur Poppington is a common man who assumes the persona of ‘Defendor,’ a superhero whose only power is courage. He searches for his nemesis, Captain Industry, on the streets at night and protects innocent people while doing so. Arthur also has a dark past, where his mother dies from a drug overdose. His costume is just as funky and comical as ‘Kick-Ass’ with a black suit, raccoon-like mask, and battery lights. ‘Defendor’ is a comedy-drama movie written and directed by Peter Stebbings that almost looks like a parody of Batman.

5. Mystery Men (1999)

The Kinka Usher directorial ‘Mystery Men,’ revolves around a team of amateur superheroes who suddenly find themselves at the forefront of a catastrophe. It all begins when superhero Captain Amazing’s plan to generate high revenue backfires, and he ends up being captured. Now, the seven half-baked wannabe superheroes must save the day with their uncanny powers. If ‘Kick-Ass’ has set you up for a multi-starer and hilarious superhero flick, then this comedy film should be at the top of your list.

4. Griff The Invisible (2010)

‘Griff The Invisible’ is a superhero comedy-drama movie that centers on Griff, an office worker with social anxiety. His colleagues often ridicule and bully him, but he’s no ordinary man. At night, Griff can become invisible, and he uses this power to safeguard innocent citizens. He meets Melody, a woman who shares the same passion for things beyond one’s imagination, and the secret superhero falls in love with her. The protagonists of ‘Kick-Ass’ and ‘Griff The Invisible’ aren’t charming or alluring, but that’s the beauty of their characters, to be appealing in the most non-conventional ways.

3. Special (2006)

‘Special’ is a comedy sci-fi movie written and directed by Hal Haberman and Jeremy Passmore. Les Franken is practically a nobody until he signs up for a study that tests the effects of anti-depressants. The drug has a weird side-effect which convinces Les that he must leave his job as a meter maid and become a superhero. He goes around telling people about his newfound powers and steps in to help them. The reason for Les’ delusion is quite different than what Dave experiences in ‘Kick-Ass,’ but their actions are undeniably hilarious and will leave you in a laughing fit.

2. Hero At Large (1980)

‘Hero at Large’ is the story of Steve Nichols, a struggling actor in New Your City who runs out of gigs and has to take up the job of dressing up as a comic-book hero. By a turn of events, Steve is in a bank, where he stops a robbery while wearing a Captain Avenger costume. He loves the attention and praise he receives after the incident and repeats the ordeal a few more times until he becomes a pawn in elections, where politicians try to exploit his fame for success. ‘Hero At Large’ is a superhero comedy film directed by Martin Davidson. It features a fake superhero and his bone-chuckling gimmicks, which is a prominent theme in ‘Kick-Ass.’

1. Super (2010)

‘Super’ is a mass entertainer film written and directed by James Gunn. It chronicles Frank Darbo, a short-order cook who assumes the role of a superhero and creates an identity for himself named the Crimson Bolt. He does so because of his wife’s antics, who leaves him for a drug dealer. James tries to win her ban by filing a false report of her being kidnapped. If you loved the fact that Dave had no real superpowers in ‘Kick-Ass,’ this movie, which shares the same genre, i.e., a dark comedy, features a congruent premise through the lens of a gullible vigilante with no special abilities.

