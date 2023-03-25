Where is Paramount+’s Rabbit Hole Filmed?

Created by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, Paramount+’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ is a spy action thriller series that follows a corporate spy named John Weir who is known for his competent deceptive skills. However, when he discovers a shady conspiracy about some powerful people, he gets framed for murder, resulting in him running from the authorities while trying to figure out what’s real and what’s not. Being a master of deception himself, John is forced to trust a team of unlikely allies and outplay his enemies in their own game. So, John must make the most of his manipulation skills in order to find out who the main man is in the thick of all the shady conspiracy before he runs out of time.

Featuring impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors and actresses, including Kiefer Sutherland, Charles Dance, Meta Golding, Enid Graham, and Jason Butler Harner, most of the show unfolds in New York City with John running around different locales and indulging in some intense fights with his enemies. Moreover, the aerial shots of the tall skyscrapers and the rest of the cityscape are regular features in the show as well. So, all these visuals are likely to make you curious about the filming sites of ‘Rabbit Hole.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Rabbit Hole Filming Locations

‘Rabbit Hole’ is filmed in Ontario, specifically in Toronto and Hamilton. According to reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the action drama show commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up in September of the same year. Given the vast and versatile landscape of Ontario, with the cityscape being somewhat similar to New York City, it makes for a suitable production location for a show like ‘Rabbit Hole.’ Now, let us walk you through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Paramount+ series!

Toronto, Ontario

The production team of ‘Rabbit Hole’ sets up camp in Toronto and transforms various streets and sites of the city into New York City, which is where the story is based. Several important and popular sites in the city are featured as NYC locales in the show, such as Shangri-La Toronto at 188 University Avenue, Fairmont Royal York at 100 Front Street West, Yonge-Dundas Square at 1 Dundas Street East, and the Financial District.

Moreover, Toronto Metropolitan University at 350 Victoria Street is transformed into an NYC police station for the show. During the filming schedule of the debut season, many locals and passersby spotted the cast and crew members of ‘Rabbit Hole’ on Spadina Avenue & Adelaide Street West shooting a 911 fire scene with various police cars, firetrucks, and sirens on set. A fake entrance to an NYC subway station was also built on Adelaide and York Street for season 1.

Filming Update!

Kiefer Sutherland filming #RabbitHole at Adelaide & York. 🐇🎥🎬 A little movie magic. Kiefer bends down as he pretends to go down to the subway. pic.twitter.com/XOzcnxm3VY — Toronto Filming (@TOFilming_EM) May 28, 2022

Hamilton, Ontario

Toronto isn’t the only city that gets transformed into New York City for ‘Rabbit Hole’ as Kiefer Sutherland and the rest of the crew also utilize the modern landscape of Hamilton to their advantage. First and foremost, the Royal Connaught Hotel at 118 King Street East in Hamilton is changed into a New York City hotel called Decatur West NYC. Even the surrounding areas were given a detailed makeover as they included cars with New York State license plates, a couple of NYC cabs, and a US flag waving right above the front entrance.

A home on Amelia Street reportedly serves as the home of one of the characters’ mothers. The production team of ‘Rabbit Hole’ also sets up camp in and around Gore Park at 1 Hughson Street South. Over the years, Hamilton has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects. You can spot the city’s locales in ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘Gone in 60 Seconds,’ ‘The Man from Toronto,’ ‘Four Brothers,’ and ‘Mayor of Kingstown.’

