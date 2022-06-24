Where was The Man From Toronto Filmed?

Directed by Patrick Hughes, ‘The Man From Toronto’ is an action comedy movie that revolves around Teddy, a bumbling entrepreneur considered the biggest screw-up of New York, and Randy, one of the deadliest assassins in the world. When the two are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb, Teddy is forced to team up with Randy in order to stay alive.

The movie is not just packed with action sequences but also with some of the biggest names in Hollywood as it features the cast ensemble of Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson, Kaley Cuoco, and Ellen Barkin. There are several comedic elements sprinkled throughout the narrative, making it a fun and entertaining watch. However, the interesting use of locations in the film with action scenes shot against different backdrops makes the audience wonder about the production locations. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to put your curiosities to bed!

The Man From Toronto Filming Locations

‘The Man From Toronto’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Toronto, Brampton, Milton, and Hamilton. The original idea was to begin filming in April 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the production got delayed and the production team moved to Ontario for shooting. Finally, the principal photography for the action film commenced in October 2020 and wrapped up in December of the same year. Now, let’s navigate the specific locations that appear in the Kevin Hart-starrer!

Toronto, Ontario

A majority of the sequences for ‘The Man From Toronto’ were lensed on location in and around Toronto, the capital city of Ontario. In December 2020, the cast and crew members were spotted filming a high-speed car chase scene in the Bentway and the Lake Shore Boulevard. The former is a public space located underneath the Gardiner Expressway used to host all kinds of events. The CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Centre) building at 205 Wellington Street West was decorated with tons of pink balloons, seemingly to film a party scene for the film.

More pivotal scenes were also taped in and around The Omni King Edward Hotel at 37 King Street East in Toronto. In addition, the production team used the premise of Holy Angels Roman Catholic Church and Kingsway Boxing Club for recording a few scenes for the action movie. The former is located at 61 Jutland Road in Etobicoke and the latter is at 22-B Jutland Road in Etobicoke. Kevin Hart and others were also spotted filming some portions at Kipling Avenue and the Queensway in November 2020.

The cast and crew of ‘The Man From Toronto’ utilized the facilities of the Century Studio for capturing various scenes for the film. Located at 7030 Century Ave in Mississauga, the neighboring city of Toronto, the studio sprawls around 68,000 square feet and consists of a large stage, office space, costume and wardrobe, and crew parking.

Brampton, Ontario

The opening scene where Teddy ends up at the wrong Airbnb was filmed at the Heart Lake Conservation Area in Brampton. As per reports, the cabin seen in the scene was built by the production team solely for the movie. Several other important scenes for the movie were recorded in the Brampton GO station. It is located at 27 Church Street West in Brampton.

Kevin Hart in Brampton today filming at the Brampton GO Station for his new movie “The Man From Toronto” 🅱️🛣 pic.twitter.com/Bug078GybT — Bramalea Rd 🅱️🛣 (@BramaleaRd) November 10, 2020

Milton, Ontario

Additional portions of ‘The Man From Toronto’ were filmed in Milton, a town in Southern Ontario. In November 2020, the cast and crew were spotted on Main Street, filming various scenes for the action comedy movie. Specifically, Ivy Arms pub at 201 Main Street East served as a production location for the film.

Hamilton, Ontario

For filming purposes, the production team set up camp in the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport at 9300 Airport Road #2206 in Mount Hope. A few important scenes were also lensed in Ancaster Mill. It is a picturesque creekside eatery located at 548 Old Dundas Road in the historic town of Ancaster.

