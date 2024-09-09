9 Best Mom-Son and Dad-Son Shows on Netflix (September 2024)

Families play a big part in forming people’s identities from the time of childhood to late-stage adulthood. As such, TV shows reflecting the deep bonds between children and their parents, especially ones between sons and mothers and sons and fathers, dive into some of the most universal subject matters available to humanity. Most of these stories explore the dysfunctional and disjointed nature of the relationships from both viewpoints, providing an intimate picture of what happens inside a household. Therefore, if you are intrigued by the prospect of familial connection tales revolving around sons and parents, here is a list of the best mom-son and dad-son shows available to watch on Netflix.

9. Unstable (2023-)

Created by Rob Lowe, John Owen Lowe, and Victor Fresco, ‘Unstable‘ is a workplace comedy about a successful and eccentric genius named Ellis Dragon, who finds it difficult to manage his biological research company following the death of his wife. Consequently, the responsibility falls on his shy son, Jackson, to help him recalibrate his life in a touching and whimsical father-son comedy story.

Owing to the two’s personality clashes, a storm of chaotic outcomes starts manifesting at the company’s office, where the contribution from other quirky employees only adds to the craziness on display. The show stars real-life father-son duo Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe in the roles of Ellis and Jackson, bringing an added layer of absurdity and meta-humor to their interactions. You can watch their exploits by streaming them here.

8. The Perfect Couple (2024)

Adapted from the pages of Elin Hilderbrand’s eponymous novel, ‘The Perfect Couple‘ centers on a wealthy Nantucket family known as the Winburys. When a body is found on the shores of the family’s ancestral household before a wedding, an investigation takes place into the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death. However, a whole retinue of secrets begins emerging about the household’s inhabitants, including the matriarch Greer Winbury and her husband, Tag. Meanwhile, their three sons have to reevaluate their own lives and the lives they have led under the thumbs of their parents.

While ‘The Perfect Couple’ dives into a murder mystery premise, at its heart, the story is an exploration of the complex dynamics between the members of the Winbury family. Developed by Jenna Lamia, the Netflix show examines themes of unresolved parental issues, infidelity, deception, addiction, and trauma. It also portrays the dysfunctional ties between the three sons and their parents, each with different personalities and grievances. If you wish to enjoy the drama unfold before your eyes, watch it here.

7. The Wonder Years (2021-2023)

‘The Wonder Years‘ is a coming-of-age comedy show centered on the Williams family, a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, during the late 1960s. It follows a 12-year-old boy named Dean Williams, who goes through his adolescence by experiencing the ups and downs of the 60s, racial dynamics, parental bonds, and a sharp family story about growing up. The show is a creation of Saladin K. Patterson, delving into a story about a family’s young son and his day-to-day exploits, with the accompanying themes of friendship, laughter, and life lessons filtered through his imaginative eyes. It is inspired by the 1988 eponymous series by Neal Marlens and Carol Black, with the focus being shifted to a Black family. You can share a few chuckles by streaming it here.

6. Raising Dion (2019–2022)

Nicole, a widowed mother, has her work cut out when her son Dion starts manifesting superpowers after the death of her husband, Mark. Created by Carol Barbee, ‘Raising Dion‘ is an adaptation of the 2015 comic book and eponymous short film by Dennis Liu, which dives into a mother-son drama about raising a son who is gifted with strange newfound powers. Owing to the fantastical and surreal nature of Dion’s superhero-like abilities, the show’s focus lies primarily on his mother’s quest to protect him from outside forces while also trying to pinpoint the truth behind his abilities. The stakes could not be higher for Nicole as she fights tooth and nail to maintain Dion’s secret identity and what it could mean for her son in the long run. You can experience the thrilling tale here.

5. The Brothers Sun (2024-)

In ‘The Brothers Sun,‘ crafted by Byron Wu and Brad Falchuk, an unwitting Californian named Bruce Sun learns that his older brother Charles Sun – who is visiting Los Angeles, California, from Taipei, Taiwan – is a criminal raised by his mob boss dad. Reluctantly, Bruce has to integrate himself into the gangster life to protect his mother, who moved in with him to escape her life in Taiwan. The action comedy show revolves around the absurd yet relatable situations Bruce finds himself in while following the lead of his older brother and coming to terms with his parents’ secrets. Its light-hearted tone keeps it an engaging narrative brimming with over-the-top action and a fun family story full of dysfunctional bonds. You can enjoy it yourself by watching it here.

4. Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father (2017-)

Netflix’s ‘Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father’ offers a travel documentary presented by actor, comedian, and writer Jack Whitehall and his father, Michael Whitehall. The two encounter unorthodox and humorous situations while traveling around the world and engaging in their own brand of father-son banter. Jack’s loose and witty personality often runs directly opposite to his father’s, who is more than capable of dishing out some spur-of-the-moment biting comments that only add to the attractions of the travel show.

Crafted by Jack Whitehall, each season sees the duo traveling to different continents and embracing new cultures, albeit to hilarious effect at times. However, the awkwardness only plays to its strengths, probing into an authentic relationship between two successful personalities who have a great sense of comedic timing and a penchant for absurd interactions. You can entertain yourself in their company by streaming it here.

3. Young Sheldon (2017-2024)

The spin-off prequel to ‘The Big Bang Theory’ tells the story of a young Sheldon Cooper during his childhood years in East Texas. Sheldon’s peculiar eccentricities are the star of this show as he navigates his life as a 9-year-old school kid whose intellect makes him stand out from the rest of the crowd. Created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, the series focuses on Sheldon’s relationships with his mother, father, siblings, and grandmother, who try to support their socially awkward kid on his journey of self-discovery and scientific exploits. However, the comedy show also delves into the misunderstandings that sometimes arise because of Sheldon’s inability to understand people’s feelings and emotions, an area where his parents play a major role. The sitcom show is available to stream here.

2. Patrick Melrose (2018)

‘Patrick Melrose‘ chronicles the life and struggles of a wealthy Englishman named Patrick Melrose, whose issues with drug addiction and alcoholism leave him to reflect upon resentments buried in his childhood. The story begins with Patrick learning of his father’s passing and traveling to New York to collect his remains. He subsequently gets engulfed in an internal battle that threatens to destroy him as dark, sinister truths start emerging about his past. Throughout the narrative, Patrick has to confront the demons in his head, mainly relating to his cruel, abusive father and negligent mother.

The David Nicholls creation is an adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s semi-autobiographical novels, featuring a masterful performance by Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead role of Patrick Melrose. It dives into the pains of growing up and the harsh realities of a cruel, vindictive father’s abuse of his helpless son. Furthermore, the show also uncovers the cyclical nature of trauma and people’s connection with their parents, which can often go deeper than just surface-level attributes. The complex drama has garnered much critical praise and received four nominations at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards. To experience its nuanced tale, watch it here.

1. The Good Bad Mother (2023-)

The South Korean drama, ‘The Good Bad Mother,‘ created by Se-yeong Bae, tells the story of a single mother, Young-soon, who raises her son, Kang-ho, to be a ferocious person with strict and rigid discipline. Kang-ho eventually becomes an ambitious prosecutor and develops a cold-hearted personality, just as his mother instructed. However, when a tragic accident occurs and leaves him with amnesia, he goes back to her with the mind of a child. Subsequently, the two have to reconnect and reforge their relationship while delving into their past mistakes and healing not just Kang-ho’s mind but also their strained bond.

The family drama focuses on broken relationships and the effort it takes to mend them back through forgiveness, love, and understanding. It touches upon both the overt and covert side of sentimental bonds and the unconditional aspects of Kang-ho and Young-soon’s relationship. The show received both commercial and critical acclaim for its portrayal of a deeply personal and intimate familial story about redemption and recovery. It is also considered one of the highest-rated series in Korean cable television history. If you want to enjoy a solid drama about deep connections, stream it here.

