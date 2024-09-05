The Perfect Couple: Is Summerland, the Winbury House, a Real House in Nantucket?

Netflix’s murder mystery series, ‘The Perfect Couple,’ delves into the complicated relationships of the Winbury family when a death occurs at their summer home in Nantucket right before a wedding. Amelia is to wed Benji, the second son of Greer and Tag Winbury, and the atmosphere is already tense. Things get worse when her best friend and maid of honor, Merritt, is found dead at the beach in front of the house. As the investigation begins, every person inside the Winbury house, called Summerland, comes into scrutiny. As the layers of the case are unpeeled, it seems as if the house itself has collaborated in the murder.

The Fictional Winbury House is Shot on a Real Sea-Facing Property

The events of ‘The Perfect Couple’ take place in Nantucket, where Summerland is located. In reality, the house is located in Chatham, Cape Cod, where the creators of the show turned to film the entire series. While some scenes, especially the establishing shots, have been filmed in Nantucket, Chatham serves the most important location in the show: the Winbury house.

The scenes featuring Summerland were filmed at the Beach Estate in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, a short distance from Cape Cod. The 5,700 sq ft home is known to be one of the most popular places to rent out during the summer. The waterfront property offers a spacious experience to its renters, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms that can comfortably accommodate 24 guests. The house also offers direct beach access while being in the vicinity of major tourist spots in the locale.

While the Beach Estate provided a lot of space for filming, the show turned towards several other locations to complete the look. In the show, the dead body of the victim is found within the premises of the house at its private beach. In real life, the scenes featuring the beach and the discovery of the dead body were filmed at the Eastward Point beach. In the same vein, a couple of scenes featuring the separate quarters for guests were also lensed outside of the property.

While ‘The Perfect Couple’ is majorly focused on solving the murder mystery, Summerland becomes a key point in the investigation as a lot depends on who had access to the crime scene and where they were situated at the time of the murder. The house is also important locally because it has been held by the Winbury family for generations. Any blemish on the family or the house is the source of a lot of distress, opening Pandora’s box of secrets and revelations that don’t spell good things for the Winburys as well as their friends.

