Where is Netflix’s The Good Bad Mother Filmed?

Created by Sim Na-yeon and Bae Se-young, Netflix’s ‘The Good Bad Mother’ is a South Korean comedy-drama series that focuses on the relationship between Jin Young-soon and her son Choi Kang-ho. While the former is a single mother and pig farmer who raised her son alone, he is a prosecutor who carries a cold-hearted personality. Due to her strict parenting, Kang-ho considers Young-soon a bad mother and hence, keeps his distance from her. However, when the ambitious prosecutor meets with a tragic accident, he suffers from amnesia and goes back to being a child. This gives the mother and son an opportunity to start over and work on healing their fragile relationship.

Featuring heartfelt performances from a bunch of talented actors, including Ra Mi-ran, Lee Do-hyun, Ahn Eun-jin, and Yoo In-soo, the K-drama unfolds mainly in the village of Jou-ri and the hustle and bustle of the city. The former is where Young-soon resides and where Kang-ho spent his childhood, while the city is where Kang-ho currently works as a prosecutor. So, the contrast between the two settings reflects the difference between the characters of the two places. Are you interested in learning where ‘The Good Bad Mother’ is shot? In that case, we have got you covered!

The Good Bad Mother Filming Locations

‘The Good Bad Mother’ is filmed entirely in South Korea, seemingly in and around Gimcheon. As per reports, principal photography for the debut season of the drama show commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up in early March 2023. So, let’s not waste any time and navigate all the specific locations where Young-soon and Kang-ho navigate their relationship in the Netflix show!

Gimcheon, South Korea

From the looks of it, the production team of ‘The Good Bad Mother’ possibly sets up camp in the city of Gimcheon, which is located in South Korea’s North Gyeongsang Province. They supposedly travel across the city and make the most of its vast and diverse landscapes as they shoot different scenes against suitable backdrops.

Given the fact that the filming unit seemingly recorded so many exterior scenes in Gimcheon, the audience is most likely to spot some famous and iconic landmarks and sights. Some of them are Jikjisa Temple, Cheongamsa Temple, the seated Buddha Statue in Gahangsa Temple, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Gimcheon Municipal Library, Baegsu Literature Hall, and World Ceramic Museum.

Moreover, there are various natural and outdoor cultural properties in and around the city. For instance, Mt. Hwangaksan is situated in the Sobaeksan Mountains, which is known for its streams, snowscapes, pine forests, and fall foliage. Other interesting sightseeing options include Sudo Valley, Yetnalsomssimaeul Culture Village, Riverside Park, and Yongo Waterfall.

