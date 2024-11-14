Professor T Renewed For Season 5 at ITV

The crime-solving genius Professor Tempest will continue to wear his gloves! The Cinemaholic can confirm that ITV has renewed the crime drama series ‘Professor T’ for its fifth season. The principal photography will take place in Cambridge, England, and Belgium. Dries Vos will return to helm the episodes of the installment. The renewal precedes the premiere of the fourth season of the show, created by Matt Baker and Malin-Sarah Gozin.

The season 3 finale concludes various storylines while also delivering a shocking conclusion. Jasper continues to struggle with the unresolved trauma associated with his father’s death, leading to a shattering revelation about his family. He uncovers the truth that his mother, Adelaide, was responsible for his father’s death, which was not a suicide, as he has always believed. Jasper is horrified and sees her as a narcissist, as she lets him live with guilt all these years. Just as he is about to turn her in for her crimes, the mother and son have an emotional breakdown, and the professor removes an ever-present glove to hold her hand.

The central mystery of the episode comes with a startling twist, as detectives Lisa and Dan investigate a car crash where the victim seems to have suffocated. When Jasper figures out that Seb’s mother, Leah, killed Marianne upon learning about the latter’s affair with her child, the murderer tries to flee in her car. Lisa stands in the way to prevent her escape but is run over twice. The incident is even more tragic considering that Dan had just proposed to her in the episode, and the two have been looking forward to a life together. While it isn’t confirmed that Lisa has died, the situation heavily implies she has, ending the season with a somber cliffhanger.

In the fourth installment, we can expect Jasper’s complex psychological evolution, as he and Dan may struggle with the trauma of Lisa’s possible death, which may haunt them during their future investigations. Besides Emma Naomi (Lisa Donckers), we can expect most of the main cast members to feature in the installment. These include Ben Miller as Professor Jasper Tempest, Barney White as DS Dan Winters, Juliet Stevenson as Dr Helena Goldberg, and Sunetra Sarker as DI Maiya Goswami.

The show will return to Cambridge for the fifth season and likely shoot at Cambridge University. Some other productions shot in the region include ‘Silent Witness,’ ‘Cloud Atlas,’ and Netflix’s ‘Sense8.’ Belgium has also served as a production location for the previous seasons of the series. The country is known for hosting the production of HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ ‘War of the Worlds,’ and Starz’s ‘The Missing.’

