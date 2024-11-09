Mayor of Kingstown Renewed For Season 4 at Paramount+

The reign of the resilient Mayor of the unforgiving Kingstown is not ending anytime soon! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Paramount+ has renewed the crime drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ for its fourth season. The writers’ room for the upcoming installment is currently open, with filming slated to start in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on January 15 and conclude on May 23, 2025. Dave Erickson continues to serve as the showrunner of the series created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

In the season 3 finale, the conflicts in Kingstown intensify to an explosive climax as personal and gangland vendettas collide. The episode begins with Mike McLusky realizing that the Russians are behind the demise of Roman, Konstantin Noskov’s right-hand man. While trying to keep the tenuous peace in Kingstown, he confronts his nemesis, Milo. The Russian mobster returns from the dead and now wants to take back control of the city, which begins by killing Konstantin.

As the episode progresses, Mike takes matters into his own hands and shoots down Milo, ensuring that he won’t be returning a second time. When even Mike thinks it will be best for Iris to leave town, she struggles to come to terms with her identity and lack of acceptance and ultimately takes her own life.

The finale concludes with a gang war that erupts between the Crips and the Russians on a crowded bridge. This results in an intense shootout that draws in SWAT, including Robert, who demonstrates his increasingly reckless behavior by targeting surrendered gang members. Kyle, struggling with his own loyalties and moral compass, attempts to save a father and ends up shooting Robert. While the shot doesn’t kill the SWAT leader, Kyle’s decision leaves him facing potential charges, with season 4 poised to reveal the fallout from his actions.

The upcoming season has plenty more to explore, from Mike’s struggle with his own morality and Callahan’s threat to the investigation into the secrets Robert and Ian Ferguson harbor. Iris’ death may shake the Mayor severely, especially when he doesn’t have Kyle to lean on. The deaths of Milo and Konstantin don’t promise peace in Kingstown, as Callahan is more or less guaranteed to haunt Mike.

The fourth season is expected to have a restructured cast following the multiple deaths in the third season finale. Jeremy Renner will most likely return as Mike McLusky, along with Hugh Dillon as Ian, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Tobi Bamtefa as Deverin “Bunny” Washington, Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert, Derek Webster as Stevie, and Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky. However, we may not need to expect to see Emma Laird as Iris, Aidan Gillen as Milo Sunter, Michael Beach as Captain Kareem Moore, and Yorick van Wageningen as Konstantin Noskov in the upcoming episodes.

The second and third seasons of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ were also shot in Pittsburgh, standing in for the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. Seated at the junction of three rivers, the city presents a densely urban and industrial backdrop that often suits crime TV shows and films. Productions that have employed its landscapes as filming locations include Netflix’s ‘Mindhunter,’ FX’s ‘Justified,’ ‘American Rust,’ and ‘Out of the Furnace.’

Read More: Jen Lilley to Star in Matthew Toronto’s ‘A Chrismystery’