Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

The third season of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ ends with a series of interconnected, shocking developments. Milo’s return to the lives of Mike McLusky and Iris forces the latter to be separated from the “Mayor.” Kyle makes a significant decision in the line of duty regarding Robert, his colleague and “brother,” who faces death at a short distance again. Even though Mike tries to resolve the fight between the Crips and the Russians, the conflict gets unraveled before the public, adding to the concerns of the town’s protector. As the finale, titled ‘Comeuppance,’ concludes, Iris seemingly takes matters into her own hands, probably for the first time in her life! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 10 Recap

‘Comeuppance’ begins with Evelyn meeting Ian Ferguson regarding Charlie’s death. Even though Internal Affairs is happy to clear his name in a week, the attorney doesn’t want to rest until she finds out how Morrisey died the same day the detective took the serial killer to a dentist. The police officer then joins Mike to see the dead body of Roman. After a long look at the corpse, Mike realizes that the Russians are behind the same. When he informs Konstantin Noskov of the death of the latter’s right-hand man, the mobster talks about their common enemy: Milo. When leaving Konstantin’s boat, Ian reveals to Mike that Charlie killed Morrisey under his watch.

Mike and Ian join Kyle and Robert to discuss the predicament with Evelyn. The detective asks the Mayor to talk to the attorney, while Robert expresses his doubts concerning their protector’s ability to turn against the women with whom he shared a bed. Mike talks to Evelyn, but the latter makes it clear that she will destroy Ian if that’s what she needs to do to bring Robert to justice. Bunny Washington sends his crew to an abandoned warehouse to trap Konstantin’s men and kill them. Kareem finds out that the explosion in the prison was orchestrated with the help of Kevin, one of his subordinates.

Despite knowing the truth about the explosion, Kareem decides against reporting Kevin and gives him a warning concerning Bunny using him. He then calls his wife and child for one last time before walking into a group of Aryans, only for their leader to stab him repeatedly. The warden chooses death over his gradual fall, which may have started with his resignation if he had chosen to remain alive. The Crips start their journey, but a shootout ensues between them and the Russians at the Sixth Street Bridge, forcing the cops to intervene. Milo boards Konstantin’s boat and holds the latter and Iris at gunpoint.

Milo makes Iris call Mike, who arrives at the place to confront his nemesis. The Russian mobster, who has been presumed dead for a while, reveals that he wants to run his old operation in Kingstown after killing Konstantin. He wants Iris to pull the trigger and disappear from the town as well. Konstantin gives her his blessing to kill him, and after resisting for a while, she does what Milo wants. Iris makes it evident that she doesn’t want to leave, but not even Mike wants her to stay in Kingstown, which convinces her that it is time for her to disappear from the region.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Ending: Does Iris Kill Herself?

After leaving Konstantin’s boat, Iris boards a bus to depart from Kingstown with immense sadness. When the bus reaches a stop, a man finds her pale, with her eyes and mouth open, breathless. Iris seemingly kills herself because she has nothing to look forward to. Kingstown and her intricate relationship with Mike have been her last resort. When he accepts her as someone who deserves a better life rather than as a doll who sells her body obeying mobsters, a new chapter begins for her. The time with the Mayor makes her believe in an alternate existence where she doesn’t have to feel bad about herself.

Such a life ends when Mike asks Iris to leave him and Kingstown. She is forced to accept a different identity, or a different character to play for that matter, to stay away from her past and people like Milo. For Iris, a life away from Kingstown is not different from one of the roles her former master has given her. Rather than a character to portray, she wants someone to accept her as who she is, as Mike does. She is sick and tired of pretending to be a person who does not resemble her at all. When the only hope left for her joins her biggest enemy to ask her to leave Kingstown, Iris’ heart must have broken.

Furthermore, even though Milo asks Iris to leave, he is well aware of her new life and identity. The Russian mobster meets Roman when the latter goes to collect the related documents, indicating that the former can find her if he wants. She may not want to live somewhere else without being able to stop fearing her enemy. Iris chooses to kill herself, seemingly by taking poisonous drugs, because she must have wanted to decide her fate herself for once. All her life, she has been dancing to the tunes of Konstantin or Milo. Mike joins the group when he asks her to leave his town.

At least once, Iris may want to make a decision herself regarding her existence. She must have even thought about her past haunting her, irrespective of where she ends up. The former escort has seen and been involved in enough condemnable actions and events to wish for a peaceful future, especially without someone like Mike to see and accept her for who she is. This reality likely gives her the courage to put an end to her life.

Is Milo Dead?

Yes, Milo is dead. When he resurfaces in Kingstown, he hopes to rebuild his empire after killing Konstantin. He makes Iris invite Mike for a discussion with him, only to propose the continuation of their old collaboration. The Russian mobster believes that letting Iris go will be enough for the Mayor to forgive and team up with him. His over-confidence and arrogance even drive him to take pride in orchestrating an explosion at the funeral of Mariam and killing a large group of girls who didn’t deserve to die. That’s where Mike draws the line. He shoots down the mobster from near enough to ensure that the latter won’t resurrect a second time.

Milo hopes to make a deal with Mike without remembering that he caused the death of the latter’s mother. Even though Kyle is the one who pulls the trigger, the mobster is the one behind the circumstances that pave the way for Mariam’s death. His arrogance to then scare Mike with an explosion on the day the latter’s mother bid adieu to him further provokes the Mayor to kill the man. After a long time, Mike becomes a son again and protects his mother’s memories by not letting his nemesis talk about her by killing him. He knows that Kingstown does not need a cancerous weed like Milo, especially when the region has become a battleground.

Mike cannot tolerate Milo, both personally and professionally. The mobster’s murder can be seen as an act of vengeance for causing his mother’s death. But more than that, the Mayor doesn’t want someone as inhumane as the mobster to rule a part of his town. The last thing he wants to see is more dead bodies of innocent people floating on the river. If not for Mariam, Mike must have killed Milo for those girls who have drowned to death because of the mobster.

Does Robert Die? Will Kyle Get Convicted for Attempted Murder?

When the Crips and Russians’ shootout starts to threaten the lives of the civilians, the SWAT team shows up at the place to deal with the situation. Even though Robert is supposed to arrest the criminals who surrender harmlessly, he chooses to shoot them down. After killing one of Bunny’s men, his attention turns toward a civilian who is in a car. Since the man is carrying a gun to protect his son, Robert mistakes him for an assailant. Due to fear and his determination to safeguard his child, he hesitates to put his gun down, only for the SWAT leader to threaten to shoot him. After witnessing his team leader’s brutality, Kyle realizes that he needs to save the father and shoots his partner down.

Even though Kyle shoots Robert, the bullets don’t pierce through his vital organs, saving him from death. However, since the incident happens with a countless number of witnesses present, Kyle gets arrested, forcing Evelyn to charge him with attempted murder potentially. Although Mike asks her not to forward with the case, with several spectators present, there is too little the attorney can do for her occasional partner. The Mayor himself cannot bury the case when the town itself sees his brother shooting Robert. Even if the SWAT leader testifies for his colleague, the chances of a judge freeing the officer without a conviction are low.

Considering that Robert may take Kyle’s actions as a betrayal, expecting any help from him can be a waste of time as well. Therefore, the police officer may not be able to avoid his conviction and subsequent imprisonment. However, if the fourth season of the show materializes, its narrative can begin after a time jump that covers his potential time in prison.

