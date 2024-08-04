Is Milo Dead for Good? Did Aidan Gillen Leave Mayor of Kingstown?

The ninth episode of Paramount+’s crime drama series ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 ends with a stunning revelation concerning Milo Sunter. The Russian mobster resurfaces in Kingstown to seek vengeance against Konstantin Noskov, who has been trying to put an end to the former’s life. In the third installment’s finale, Milo appears before Mike McLusky and expresses his wish to run a part of the Mayor’s town like the old times. Since his proposition also includes Iris escaping from the hell that is Kingstown, Mike listens to his nemesis, but not for long! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Milo Cannot Cheat Death Again

The third season of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ ends with Milo’s death for good. In the finale of the second installment, he cheats death and disappears, despite the boat he boards exploding in front of Mike and Iris. Rather than staying away from the Mayor, the Russian mobster executes a bomb blast during the funeral of the former’s mother, Mariam McLusky. Furthermore, he makes sure that a group of young girls die to send a warning to his enemy, Konstantin. These actions eventually convince Mike that Milo is a cancer that should not grow in Kingstown under his watch. The Mayor shoots at him at point-blank range, ensuring that the latter won’t cheat death again.

When Milo shows up in Kingstown again, Mike stops himself from shooting the former after the first sight to make sure that his rash decision won’t endanger Iris. Once she leaves after killing Konstantin, with the blessing of Milo, the Mayor controls his impulse to kill and listens to him. Rather than saving his life, Milo tries to crawl through Mike’s skin by talking about Mariam. Even though Mike has neither been present for his mother nor followed her principles, he is still her son. His emotions get the better of him when he realizes that Milo is the one behind the explosion at his mother’s funeral.

Because of Milo, Kyle inadvertently kills Mariam, and her departure from Earth becomes an unacceptable spectacle, which is enough for Mike to kill him. Furthermore, the young girls’ deaths ensure what the Russian mobster is capable of doing. Kingstown already has a countless number of issues, and the last thing the Mayor wants is an instigator who can cause more severe and inhumane problems than the existing ones. Thus, Mike aims for Milo’s head to confirm that the latter won’t resurface in his life again.

Aidan Gillen’s Departure From Mayor of Kingstown

Even though Paramount+ has not renewed ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ for its fourth season yet, Jeremy Renner and Taylor Handley have been vocal about the possibility of the show growing beyond the third installment. When season 4 ultimately materializes, Aidan Gillen will not be a part of the same. Milo’s definite death makes it clear that the story arc of the actor’s character is concluded for good. There is not a chance the Russian mobster can survive a point-blank gunshot, and Mike is not an inexperienced shooter to leave Konstantin’s boat without ensuring that his nemesis is dead.

Gillen is also not expected to appear in flashback or dream/vision sequences in the potential fourth season. Considering Konstantin and Iris’ deaths, the overarching storyline that revolves around the Russian mob concludes without any scope left. Since Bunny’s men shoot down the rest of the crew, this particular headache is finally over for Mike. Even if he knows about Iris’ death, there’s no one else alive to blame for the same. Thus, in the possible upcoming installment, we can expect the Mayor to primarily deal with Merle Callahan or a new enemy who wants to fill the vacuum left behind by the Russians.

Meanwhile, Gillen’s admirers can look forward to seeing the BAFTA-nominated actor’s performances in upcoming projects such as the action film ‘London Calling,’ also starring Josh Duhamel, and the historical drama ‘The Duel,’ in which he portrays the Russian intelligence officer Vasily Zarubin.

