Jen Lilley to Star in Matthew Toronto’s ‘A Chrismystery’

Jen Lilley will bring her charm to a new Christmas movie! The Cinemaholic can disclose that the actress will lead Matthew Toronto’s upcoming feature film ‘A Chrismystery.’ The project will enter production on December 4 in St. Joseph, Missouri. Sean M. Wathen wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on Annie Willows, who once had a perfect life—a high school sweetheart for a husband, a beloved daughter, and a demanding job in a big-city police department. However, everything changes after the loss of her better half, leaving her emotionally scarred. To move away from the city tied to his memories, Annie returns to her quiet hometown and accepts the temporary posting of the deputy sheriff while she awaits another opportunity.

As the narrative progresses, Annie keeps her guard up, shutting herself off from the town’s warmth and avoiding all connections, even distancing herself from her daughter, Leia. However, when the town deals with its first theft in years, she is forced to work with Sheriff Tom Hay to crack the seemingly impossible mystery. As the investigation unfolds, Annie faces the reality that reconnecting with her roots and opening her heart might restore her faith in Christmas and bring her closer to healing and happiness.

Lilley is a seasoned actress and singer with a big heart for philanthropy. She is widely known for her performances in the long-running soap opera ‘Days of Our Lives’ as Theresa Donovan, ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ as Kate, and GAF’s ‘Paris Christmas Waltz’ as Emma Harris. She is a familiar face in Hallmark and GAF films, often taking on lead roles in heartwarming Christmas movies like ‘A Chrismystery.’ These projects include ‘B&B Merry,’ ‘Royally Wrapped for Christmas,’ ‘USS Christmas,’ ‘Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday,’ ‘Winter Love Story,’ and ‘Mingle All the Way.’

Toronto made his feature directorial debut with ‘The Pact,’ a comedy film about two heartbroken men who make a pact to pursue no women for a year, only to find it magically enforced even when they try to break it. His recent works include Lifetime’s ‘My Nanny Stole My Life’ and ‘House of Lies.’ ‘A Chrismystery’ is Sean Wathen’s sophomore film as a writer. He previously penned the screenplay for ‘Escape the Field,’ a horror thriller about strangers waking up in the middle of a seemingly endless cornfield and realizing that something is hunting them.

Situated on the Missouri River, St. Joseph is expected to stand in for Annie Willows’ hometown in ‘A Chrismystery.’ The county seat of Buchanan County, the city is known for its museums, parks, and scenic waterfront. It is a hidden gem as a filming location, and movies shot within its boundaries include romantic comedies such as ‘Accidental Family’ and ‘Christmas at the Chateau.’

Read More: Gilles de Maistre to Direct Pathé Films’ ‘Melody for a Bear’ Next