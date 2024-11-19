Michael Showalter to Direct Colleen Hoover’s ‘Verity’ for Amazon MGM Studios

Acclaimed actor-turned-director Michael Showalter is stepping in a new direction with his upcoming directorial. The Cinemaholic can report that Michael Showalter is helming the production of ‘Verity’ for Amazon MGM Studios. Based on bestselling author Colleen Hoover’s 2018 novel of the same name, the screenplay for the feature is penned by Nick Antosca. Principal photography is slated to begin in New York in February 2025 and conclude by April 2025. Showalter, Hoover, Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Stacey Sher are attached as producers. Further details about the cast and crew are unconfirmed.

The mystery thriller romance will center on a struggling writer as she heads to a lavish countryside estate to complete a novel for an injured author while uncovering dark secrets about her family. Lowen Ashleigh is saved from the cusp of financial ruin by a golden opportunity when Jeremy Crawford, the husband of best-selling author Verity Crawford, reaches out to her. He reveals to Lowen that his wife has been paralyzed after an accident and needs help to complete her remaining books. As Lowen arrives at the Crawford estate, she is made comfortable by the caring Jeremy and begins to excavate years worth of the author’s notes and outlines.

However, Lowen’s deep research yields information that provides a window into Verity’s disturbed mind, revealing haunting details about the death of her daughter, which even her devoted husband isn’t aware of. Lowen initially decides to keep the contentious knowledge to herself, but as she begins to fall in love with Jeremy, she is tempted to pull down his rose-tinted image of Verity. The revelation would ensure he wouldn’t be able to love the helpless author anymore but could break the small family apart in a time of vulnerability.

Michael Showalter is a versatile actor, writer, and director known for helming popular romantic comedies like ‘The Big Sick’ starring Kumail Nanjiani, and Amazon Prime’s ‘The Idea of You,’ which features Anne Hathaway as a single mother in her 40s being swept off her feet by a sensational young pop star. He gained recognition as a filmmaker by co-creating the ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ franchise alongside David Wain, followed by writing, directing, and leading ‘The Baxter,’ a satirical romantic comedy about the plain guy who is left at the altar in another couple’s wild romantic story. His latest work includes directing Amazon Prime’s ‘The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh,’ ‘Spoiler Alert,’ and Showtime’s ‘I Love That for You.’ He is also serving as a director on the upcoming docu-drama series ‘Happy Face,’ which is about the true story of Keith Hunter Jesperson discovering that her father is the Happy Face Killer.

Nick Antosca is a seasoned screenwriter and producer known for creating crime thriller shows like Netflix’s ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor,’ Hulu’s ‘The Act,’ Peacock’s ‘A Friend of the Family,’ and Hulu’s ‘Candy.’ He is also recognized for developing the horror anthology Syfy series ‘Channel Zero,’ and serving as a writer for ABC’s ‘Last Resort.’

New York is an emblematic setting for a host of mystery thriller films and shows, with the more secluded landscapes of Upstate New York and the Hudson Valley region providing ideal locations for a film like ‘Verity.’ Some other similar projects that have set up shop in the state include Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ ‘Babygirl,’ and ‘Gone Girl.’

Read More: Best Romantic Movies on Netflix