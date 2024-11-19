Jon Keeyes to Direct ‘Speed Demon’ Next

Jon Keeyes is settling into the director’s chair to helm his next horror feature very soon! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Jon Keeyes is directing the tentatively titled ‘Speed Demon,’ which begins filming on November 23, 2024, in North Bergen, New Jersey. Written by Kevin J. Nelson and Domenico Salvaggio, the project is produced by Cecil Chambers.

The action-horror film will revolve around a high-speed train where a passenger becomes possessed by a demon and threatens to crash the locomotive unless a faithless nun is able to exorcise the creature. Onboard a speeding train, chaos erupts when a passenger becomes possessed by a malevolent force, leading to a breakout of carnage. Sister Lu—a nun who has lost her faith—is forced to take on the role of a warrior when the only priest onboard is killed by the hellspawn. As more and more demons pour forth, Lu reveals hidden strength and confronts the darkness head-on. The upcoming movie promises to be a fun-filled thriller that takes place entirely on the train, creating a unique battleground for a nun’s clash against demons.

Jon Keeyes is an entertainment journalist turned director who made his directorial debut with the 2002 horror film, ‘American Nightmare,’ about a deranged female serial killer hunting down a group of friends after listening to their worst fears on a radio show. He garnered further experience in the genre, working on ‘Throwing Stones,’ ‘Doom Room,’ ‘Phobia,’ and ‘The Harrowing.’ His latest films include action thriller flicks like ‘The Clean Up Crew,’ ‘Cult Killer,’ and ‘The Survivalist.’ ‘Speed Demon’ will marry Keeyes’ passion for horror with his more recent experiences with action thrillers.

Domenico Salvaggio created the character of Sister Lu and is the writer behind ‘Die,’ a 2010 crime thriller that centers on six diverse individuals who wake up confined in a strange underground facility and decide their fate through a game of dice. He has also written the script for another one of Sister Lu’s adventures, ‘White House Demon,’ which has not materialized as a film yet. Its story follows Sister Lu as she tries to stop a demon-possessed President of the United States from starting World War III. Kevin J. Nelson made his feature film writing debut with the 2023 thriller, ‘Phels High,’ which revolves around a school shooter who kills his bully and plans to betray his best friend to escape his fate.

Known for quaint neighborhoods, riverfront parks, and its proximity to New York City, North Bergen will serve as the principal filming location for ‘Speed Demon.’ As Jon Keeyes brings the film to life, North Bergen’s atmospheric qualities and accessibility will likely come into play for flashback scenes. Other movies and shows shot in the town include ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ ‘The Enemy Within,’ ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever.’

