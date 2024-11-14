Bruce Beresford to Direct ‘Mrs. Churchill’s War’ Next

Bruce Beresford is returning to the director’s chair after half a decade! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the veteran filmmaker will helm the period drama film ‘Mrs. Churchill’s War.’ The project will enter production in the United Kingdom and Australia in February 2025. The cast of the film has yet to be announced.

Set in 1934, the plot revolves around Clementine Churchill, whose “marriage of the century” to the dynamic, eccentric Winston Churchill is in trouble. While dealing with her marital crisis, she accepts an invitation to a four-month cruise to the East Indies in search of renewal. However, her luxurious voyage does not go as planned, as storms at sea, riots in Burma, the threat of the Nazis, and a heart-stopping romance with the young and fascinating London art dealer Terence Philip take her to the breaking point.

As the narrative progresses, Clementine’s struggle with the feelings that threaten to destroy her marriage culminates in a mystical experience with an Indonesian shaman. Stalked by Komodo dragons, will she live to make her fateful choice between destiny and desire? “Historians and those who knew them generally agree [that] without his wife, Winston Churchill would not have been able to lead Britain to stand alone against the Nazi menace. If Britain had succumbed, there would have been no way to win the European war. No British bomber bases, no place to launch an assault force, no D-Day. There would have been no way to stop the Nazis,” concludes the logline.

Beresford is a two-time Academy Award-nominated filmmaker with several acclaimed historical films to his name. These movies include the Edward Woodward-led ‘Breaker Morant,’ which deals with one of the first war crime prosecutions in British military history, and ‘Black Robe,’ which showcases the experiences of a Jesuit missionary who tries to establish a mission in New France.

Beresford also helmed the Glenn Close and Frances McDormand-led ‘Paradise Road,’ which centers on a group of people from different countries imprisoned by the Japanese Army in Sumatra during World War II. The director is also behind the comedy film ‘Driving Miss Daisy,’ starring Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy, which won four Academy Awards.

Beresford’s latest directorial credits include ‘Mr. Church,’ which revolves around a crook (Eddie Murphy) who becomes a father figure to three generations of women, and the comedy film ‘Ladies in Black,’ an adaptation of Madeleine St John’s 1993 novel ‘The Women in Black’ that follows a group of women who work at a department store in 1959 Sydney.

The United Kingdom previously hosted the filming of ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘The Gentlemen.’ Australia has served as the primary location for ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ Daniel Radcliffe’s ‘Jungle,’ ‘Spiderhead,’ and ‘San Andreas.’

