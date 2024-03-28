Where Was Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Filmed?

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ serves as a sequel to the 2021 film ‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘ and the fifth movie in the MonsterVerse franchise. Helmed by Adam Wingard, the monster movie revolves around the two ancient titans — Godzilla and Kong — who put their differences aside and unite against a mysterious and powerful threat in the Hollow Earth that puts the existence of their species and that of humans at risk. Moreover, the narrative sheds light on the untold origins and connection related to the mysteries of the Titans and Skull Island. Not only it is the 38th movie of the ‘Godzilla’ franchise, it is the 13th film in the ‘King Kong’ franchise.

Featuring stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen, the fantasy movie unfolds in a variety of landscapes — be it the desert or the ocean — raising several questions about the actual shooting locations that the filming unit utilized during the production.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Filming Locations

Primarily filmed in Queensland, Australia, ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ was also shot in other parts of the world, including Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, Cairo in Egypt, Hong Kong, and Mexico. According to reports, the principal photography for the action thriller got underway in late July 2022 and wrapped up in six months or so, in November of the same year.

Queensland, Australia

A major portion of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ was lensed in the Australian state of Queensland, which is situated in the northeastern part of the nation. In particular, the City of Gold Coast served as one of the prominent filming sites. For instance, the suburb of Surfers Paradise in the City of Gold Coast stood in for Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro. Another suburb of the city that hosted the production of the monster movie is Oxenford. The cast and crew utilized the facilities of the Village Roadshow Studios on Entertainment Road in Oxenford.

The production facility consists of nine different sound stages, three water tanks, 12 production offices, makeup, wardrobe, and carpentry shops. Since it is equipped with several amenities, the studio is known to be one of the favorites of many filmmakers who wish to utilize some advanced technologies in their productions. Situated just adjacent to it is the Warner Bros. Movie World on Pacific Motorway in Oxenford, which reportedly features in a few scenes of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’ Some key portions were also taped on Moreton Island, situated right off the coast of southeastern Queensland.

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

In order to shoot some exterior scenes set in Brazil, the filming unit of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ traveled all the way to Rio de Janeiro, the capital of the eponymous Brazilian state. You are likely to spot several iconic Brazilian sites in the backdrop, including Christ the Redeemer, Maracanã Stadium, the Museum of Tomorrow, and the Sugarloaf Cable Car. During a conversation with AU Review, Dan Stevens was asked about his experience working with special effects during the shooting of the film.

Dan explained, “I mean, I’ve been lucky enough to work with CGI on this scale before, but nothing quite like ‘Godzilla x Kong’ and the kind of action sequences and scale of imagination that’s involved. It was made a hell of a lot easier stepping alongside (the) two who have been through it before, and being titans of cinema. And in being led all the way by Adam Wingard, who I have worked with before and I know is just steeped in this kind of world. He really knows how to infuse a team. Every head of department, every actor was just really fired up by his enthusiasm and playfulness, and the sort of spirit he brings to this kind of film.”

Cairo, Egypt

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ also utilized the locales of the Egyptian capital — Cairo. Some action in the movie unfolds, particularly around the Great Pyramid of Giza, which comes within the geographical area of Cairo. It is known to be the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Other Locations

Additional portions of ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ were also recorded in a couple of other locations across the world. For instance, the special administrative region of Hong Kong in China hosted the production of the sequel. Furthermore, to shoot the scenes set in Mexico, the cast and crew made the most of the actual streets and cityscape of Mexico.

