Nick Robinson Joins Emilia Jones in ‘Charlie Harper’

Tom Dean and Mac Eldridge have rounded out the main cast for their upcoming feature with an exciting addition! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Nick Robinson has joined the romantic movie ‘Charlie Harper.’ Principal photography for the film has begun in New Orleans, Louisiana, and will conclude on December 23. Robinson will star alongside Emilia Jones and Nicholas Cirillo.

The plot follows the journey of Harper (Jones) and Charlie (Robinson), who leave their respective homes and attempt to build a new life together in a new city. While the driven and ambitious Harper works to build a career as a chef, the brilliant yet stuck Charlie struggles to get himself on track, resulting in challenges in their relationship. Via jumps in time and changes in point-of-view, the movie will show how they are made for one another but also raises the question, ‘Is that enough?’

Robinson is no stranger to young adult or coming-of-age dramas, having played significant roles in films like Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ ‘The Kings of Summer’ (Joe Toy), Greg Berlanti’s ‘Love, Simon’ (Simon Spier), Stella Meghie’s ‘Everything, Everything’ (Oliver “Olly” Bright), and J Blakeson’s ‘The 5th Wave’ (Ben Parish). He also appeared as Zach Mitchell in Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Jurassic World‘ and Prince Henry in the Netflix dark fantasy film ‘Damsel,’ starring Millie Bobby Brown.

As far as television is concerned, Robinson played Ryder Scanlon in the sitcom ‘Melissa & Joey.’ His notable TV credits also include Eric Walker in the FX drama ‘A Teacher’ opposite Kate Mara, Sean Boyd in the Netflix limited series ‘Maid’ starring Margaret Qualley, and Simon Spier, his original character from ‘Love, Simon,’ in the teen drama ‘Love, Victor.’ He most recently starred as Shane Workman in Adam Carter Rehmeier’s comedy film ‘Snack Shack,’ which centers on two friends trying to make it big in life by running the community pool snack shack.

Jones is best known for portraying Ruby Rossi in Sian Heder’s Academy Award-winning film ‘CODA.’ She also starred as Kinsey Locke in Netflix’s fantasy drama series ‘Locke & Key,’ Alice Ward in Channel 4’s thriller series ‘Utopia,’ Margot in Susanna Fogel’s psychological thriller film ‘Cat Person,’ Tom Beard’s psychological film ‘Two for Joy,’ and Joanna in Martin Koolhoven’s Western film ‘Brimstone.’ The actress was last seen in Susanna Fogel’s black comedy film ‘Winner,’ in which she played Reality Winner, NSA translator/U.S. Air Force veteran who leaked classified intel about Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections.

‘Charlie Harper’ is Tom Dean’s feature directorial debut. He has a handful of short films to his name, including ‘Blood on the Plain’ and ‘The Honesty and Irony.’ Mac Eldridge’s notable directorial works are the TV movie ‘Closing the Distance’ and the sports series ‘Bucket List.’ He, too, has directed many short films, including ‘Blood on the Plain’ and ‘Chemical 12-D.’

New Orleans is a well-known filming destination that has previously hosted the shooting of popular projects such as ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘The Killer,’ ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ and Hulu’s ‘Looking for Alaska.’

