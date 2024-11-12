The Beekeeper 2 Confirmed; Expected to Begin Filming in LA in January

After several months of speculation, it is time to reveal the fate of the resilient Adam Clay! The Cinemaholic can confirm that ‘The Beekeeper 2,’ a sequel to the action movie ‘The Beekeeper,’ is in the works at MGM and Miramax. Principal photography for the movie will start in Los Angeles, California, in January 2025. Jason Statham will reprise the titular character, with David Ayer expected to return to the director’s chair.

The original movie follows the retired clandestine intelligence operative Adam Clay, who takes down a phishing operation by literally burning it to the ground. However, he soon discovers that the organization is part of a global network with ties to powerful figures. While law enforcement and former CIA director Wallace Westwyld pursue Clay, they learn that he is a member of a secret government organization called the Beekeepers, a group of highly trained agents who operate beyond governmental jurisdiction to weed out corruption from the system.

In the film, the Beekeepers declare neutrality and decide to stay out of Clay’s conflict with law enforcement but supply him with intelligence nonetheless. The vengeful former agent heads to the Nine Star United Center, which serves as the Boston-based headquarters for the phishing organization Danforth Enterprises.

As the narrative progresses, Derek Danforth, the head of the scam operation, turns out to be the son of President Jessica Danforth. Clay fights his way into their mansion as Jessica learns of her son’s illicit activities, which have funded her campaign. When she reveals the truth to the world, Derek attempts to kill her but is shot by Clay, who escapes with his mission completed. The movie ends with the protagonist digging up contingency scuba equipment at the beach and plunging into the depths.

The sequel may explore many unanswered questions, as we only know very little about the enigmatic Beekeepers. Following the first movie’s success, David Ayer expressed his excitement about further exploring the mythology of the clandestine organization. He also confirmed that he had intentionally left room for a sequel.

“I’m fascinated by the mythology of the beekeepers,” Ayer told Yahoo. “We’ve cracked the door a little bit and seen what they can do. Now I want to know: who are they, where did they come from, and where are they going? And where did Jason come from in all this? There’s so much more to explore, and it’s another opportunity to work with Jason,” the filmmaker added. Based on the director’s words, the sequel will most likely reveal the origins of the Beekeepers and answer why Adam Clay left the organization.

Statham and Ayer are currently gearing up for the release of another action thriller, ‘Levon’s Trade.’ Based on Chuck Dixon’s eponymous novel with a screenplay penned by Sylvester Stallone, the movie will be released on January 17, 2025. The film also stars David Harbour and Michael Peña.

Since the original movie was shot in England, Los Angeles will be a new backdrop for the film series. Other action thrillers filmed in the city include Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge’ and ‘The Night Agent.’

