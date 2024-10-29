Jumanji 3 Begins Filming in Oahu and Atlanta in January

Filming for the spectacular new adventure of ‘Jumanji 3’ will begin in Oahu and Atlanta soon! Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s 1981 book, the popular adventure comedy franchise is slated to carry out filming for the fifth installment in Oahu, Hawaii, and Atlanta, Georgia, in January 2025. Jake Kasdan, who has directed both previous installments, is in talks to helm the production. Likewise, stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan are expected to make a return as well. The film is announced for a pre-Christmas release on December 11, 2026.

‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ opens with Spencer re-entering the world of Jumanji after feeling dejected about his real life. Realizing he may find himself trapped, his friends follow him into the game and are accidentally joined by Spencer’s grandfather, Eddie (Danny DeVito), and his erstwhile best friend, Milo (Danny Glover). After character-switching shenanigans and hijinks, they set out to reclaim the Falcon Jewel stolen by Jurgen the Brutal in order to escape the game. The group realizes that Milo is terminally ill and seeks to make amends with Eddie, leading to reconciliation. They encounter water that allows them to switch between avatars and change to their original avatars from ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.’

The film ends with the team obtaining the Falcon Heart and completing the game, allowing them to leave. Milo opts to stay behind in the game’s world, and everyone else returns to the real one. When speculating about what may happen in the next installment, we can look to the mid-credits sequence. Spencer’s mother brings a repairman into the house who accidentally activates the broken game. At the same time, Spencer and his friends see creatures from Jumanji, including the herd of ostriches, rushing outside Nora’s restaurant.

‘Jumanji 3’ may thus take a page out of the 1995 ‘Jumanji’ and see the video changing the real world around it while its animals and characters are brought out. This also presents an opportunity for the teens to meet their video game characters with their actual personalities. The film is likely to see the return of Dwayne Johnson as Bravestone, Jack Black as Oberon, Kevin Hart as Mouse, Karen Gillan as Ruby, Alex Wolff as Spencer, and Madison Iseman as Bethany, among others.

Both ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ and ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ were filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, and Hawaii, in addition to other locations. ‘Jumanji 3’ will continue the trend by shooting in Oahu, Hawaii, an island home to Honolulu, the state capital. Other movies shot there include ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,’ ‘Aloha,’ and ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2.’ Atlanta offers studio locations that ‘Jumanji 3’ will employ for special effects, interior sequences, and stunt scenes. Other productions to set up shop in the film hub include Disney+’s ‘Agatha All Along,’ Amazon Prime’s ‘Brothers,’ and Peacock’s ‘Teacup.’

Read More: The Boondock Saints 3 Starts Filming in Boston and Toronto in March