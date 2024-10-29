The Boondock Saints 3 Starts Filming in Boston and Toronto in March

After 15 years since the last installment, the saga of the vigilante MacManus twins will continue with ‘The Boondock Saints 3’ filming in the streets of Boston and Toronto! Without Troy Duffy, the original film’s writer and director, ‘The Boondock Saints 3’ will begin principal photography in Boston, Massachusetts, and Toronto, Ontario, in March 2025. Production is carried out under Thunder Road Films, and information regarding creatives associated with the project, including the new director, remains under wraps. Among the cast, Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery are confirmed to make a return and reprise their respective roles.

‘The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day’ follows twins Connor (Sean Patrick Flanery) and Murphy (Norman Reedus) as they return to Boston after lying low in the Irish countryside. Joined by an underground fighter named Romeo (Clifton Collins Jr.), they seek to clear their name and seek justice after a priest is murdered with their execution style. They confront a figure from their father’s past, Louie, who has manipulated the Saints into eliminating his competition in the criminal world.

In a massive shootout, the Saints kill all of Louie’s hitmen, while their father shoots Louie dead before succumbing to a gunshot wound. The Saints and Romeo are severely injured by the time the police arrive. The film ends on a cliffhanger with Smecker (Willem Dafoe) revealing that he faked his death to build a network that would support the Saints’ work. He plans to break them out of prison while Connor and Murphy find plenty of criminal company to keep them busy until he does.

‘The Boondock Saints 3’ will begin with a jailbreak sequence after the Saints have been in prison for years. “There’s sort of a rough outline of a script,” revealed Reedus. “The opening sequence, I think they’re keeping from that rough outline because it’s crazy. It’s crazy. It’s basically the boys breaking out of prison. That’s how it starts.” The Saints will likely break out of prison along with their partner, Romeo, which points to Clifton Collins Jr. reprising his role as the former underground fighter. Since Paul Smecker came back from the dead for the second film’s cliffhanger, we can only hope that Willem Dafoe will take on the role once again for the third installment, even if only for a guest appearance. In their absence, crime would have undoubtedly spread its corrupting roots in the dark underbelly of Boston, leaving the Saints with plenty of violent crusading to do once they break out of prison.

‘The Boondock Saints 3’ is following in the footsteps of its predecessors when it comes to its filming destinations. Boston served as both the setting and the filming location for both ‘The Boondock Saints’ and ‘The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day.’ Toronto also played a part in the filming of both movies, with the team taping indoor sequences and creating action set pieces. ‘The Boondock Saints 3’ will likely continue the trend by establishing Boston as the setting by filming along its streets and cityscape while carrying out the majority of shooting in and around Toronto.

