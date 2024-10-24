Liam Neeson’s ‘4 Kids Walk Into a Bank’ Starts Filming in Dublin in December

Liam Neeson is headed to the Irish capital as part of a talented ensemble! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filming of Frankie Shaw’s dark heist comedy ‘4 Kids Walk Into a Bank’ will start in Dublin in December. Neeson will star alongside young actors Talia Ryder, Jack Dylan Grazer, Whitney Peak, Noah Jupe, and Deacon Phillippe. The film is based on the graphic novel by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss. It has been adapted for the screen by Matt Robinson with revisions by Shaw. Boss, Rosenberg, and Shaw also serve as producers.

The plot follows teenager Paige (Ryder), who overhears her ex-bank robber grandfather, Danny (Neeson), speaking to his former gang about an upcoming bank robbery. She then reaches out to her ride-or-die best friends. To do what? To rob the bank a day before so that Danny doesn’t have to.

Liam Neeson is no stranger to the heist genre, having already played the role of bank robbers in Mark Williams’ action thriller ‘Honest Thief,’ and Steve McQueens’ neo-noir thriller ‘Windows.’ As far as risks are concerned, we saw him put his life on the line for his daughter as CIA officer Bryan Mills in the ‘Taken’ movies. His latest credits are Ethan Hawke‘s biographical drama ‘Wildcat,’ featuring Maya Hawke as novelist Flannery O’Connor, and Robert Lorenz’s action thriller ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners,’ in which he plays the role of a former assassin going up against a group of terrorists.

Talia Ryder’s breakout role was Skylar in Eliza Hittman’s ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always.’ It won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. We also saw her in the Netflix teen black comedy ‘Do Revenge,’ the biographical comedy ‘Dumb Money,’ which showcases the GameStop short squeeze of 2021, and Sean Price Williams’ surrealist road film ‘The Sweet East,’ co-starring Simon Rex and Jacob Elordi.

Jack Dylan Grazer is known for his portrayal of Freddy Freeman in DC’s ‘Shazam‘ movies and Eddie Kaspbrak in Andy Muschietti’s ‘It’ movies. He also played a significant role in Bill Pohlad’s biographical drama ‘Dreamin’ Wild,’ based on singer-musician brothers Donnie and Joe Emerson. He has lent his voice to the animated movies ‘Luca’ and ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong,’ and the animated short ‘Ciao Alberto.’

We remember Noah Jupe from the first two ‘Quiet Place’ movies. He played Marcus, the eldest son of Lee (John Krasinski) and Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt). He also played a significant role in Alma Har’el’s critically acclaimed drama ‘Honey Boy,’ co-starring Shia LaBeouf, based on LaBeouf’s relationship with his father. Jupe’s latest outing was as Peter (voice) in Netflix’s animated fantasy adventure movie ‘The Magician’s Elephant.’

Whitney Peak played Becca, an aspiring witch, in ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ and Zoya Lott in the HBO teen drama series ‘Gossip Girl,’ Based on the original CW television series of the same name. Many people will also remember her as Judith Blackwood from Netflix’s supernatural horror series ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Deacon Phillippe is a newcomer, his sole acting venture being as Parker in Season 3 of ‘Never Have I Ever.’ For those unaware, he is the son of Hollywood stars Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon.

Frankie Shaw created the sitcom ‘SMILF,’ where she also stars as the lead. It is based on her short film of the same title and centers on a single mother trying to balance her personal and professional life. As an actress, we saw her in David Gordon Green’s biographical drama ‘Stronger,’ starring Jake Gyllenhaal as American author Jeff Bauman, Kevin Smith’s stoner comedy ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’ starring Smith and Jason Mewes, and Steven Soderbergh’s crime thriller ‘No Sudden Move,’ starring Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro. Her acting credits on television include the thriller series ‘Mr. Robot’ and the sitcom ‘ Blue Mountain State.’

Matthew Robinson has served as a writer for the monster adventure movie ‘Love and Monsters,’ the adventure comedy ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold,’ the live-action/animated comedy movie ‘Monster Trucks,’ and the adventure fantasy mini-series ‘The Power Inside.’

Recent films shot in Dublin, Ireland, include ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners,’ ‘Marlowe,’ and ‘The Pope’s Exorcist.’

