Where Was Shazam! Fury of the Gods Filmed?

Based on the DC Comics character Shazam and the sequel to the 2019 movie ‘Shazam!,’ ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is a superhero action movie directed by David F. Sandberg that continues the story of teenage Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who have the ability to transform into superheroes upon saying the magic word “Shazam!.” In the 12th installment of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Billy and his siblings are pulled back into action as they must fight against the Daughters of Atlas. The villains intend to use a weapon in order to destroy the entire world, and the siblings attempt to stop them in their tracks by turning into their respective Super Hero alter egos.

With Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Rachel Zegler portraying pivotal characters, the movie is set in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as the story unfolds in different parts of Pennsylvania’s largest city. Shazam and his team are seen fighting off the Daughters of Atlas as some of the iconic Philly sites are seen getting destroyed during the fight sequences, making the viewers wonder how and where the production team managed to pull off filming the scenes. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Filming Locations

‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ was filmed in Georgia and seemingly in Pennsylvania, especially in Metro Atlanta and Philadelphia. After the production of the movie was postponed from starting in mid-2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, principal photography for the superhero film finally commenced in late May 2021 and wrapped up in late August of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and jump right in the middle of the action to get a detailed account of all the specific locations where ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ was shot!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Although the story of ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is based in Philadelphia, as mentioned above, a majority of the shooting for the film reportedly took place in Metro Atlanta. The filming unit set up camp on various streets and neighborhoods and transformed them to look like Philly’s locales for the movie. For instance, the director and his team put out some banners and signs on the campus of Agnes Scott College at 141 East College Avenue in the city of Decatur to make it stand in for the fictional University of Berwick where Mary goes to study.

Moreover, the production team of the Zachary Levi starrer utilized the facilities of Atlanta Metro Studios, which served as the primary production location for the film. Situated at 6010 Studio Way in Fulton County’s Union City, near Hartsfield Jackson Airport, the film studio consists of six different purpose-built sound stages spread across 135,000 square feet, 60,000 square feet of mill space, and 50,000 square feet of office space, making it a perfect filming site for different kinds of productions. Over the years, the studio has hosted the production of quite a few film and TV projects, including ‘The House with a Clock in Its Walls,’ ‘The Gifted,’ and ’24: Legacy.’

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You may recognize some local Philly sites in the backdrop of several scenes in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ but it is not entirely clear whether these sequences were shot on location or just added during the post-production process. While the production team seemingly lensed several aerial shots of the cityscape, they also supposedly set up camp in and around the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

Moreover, the scene where a dragon-like creature is seen wreaking havoc on a stadium was supposedly taped in Citizens Bank Park at 1 Citizens Bank Way in Philadelphia. Interestingly enough, the parent movie also features several locales of the city. However, apart from ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ Philly has served as a prominent filming site for a number of production. Some of the notable ones are ‘World War Z,’ ’12 Monkeys,’ ‘Limitless,’ and ‘The Last Airbender.’

