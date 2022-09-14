Where Was Netflix’s Do Revenge Filmed?

Co-written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ is a dark comedy movie that revolves around two young high school students, Drea and Eleanor. Both of them find themselves on the receiving end of being bullied and become hot topics of discussion in the school for the wrong reasons. While Drea’s topless video, meant for his boyfriend, Max, gets leaked, Eleanor becomes an outcast when a rumor about her holding down and kissing Carrissa starts to spread like wildfire.

Following this unfair set of situations, Drea and Eleanor become friends and strike a deal to exact revenge on each other’s bullies. The Netflix movie sticks with the theme of revenge throughout the narrative but the hilarious elements make it stand out and tickle the viewers’ funny bones. In the meanwhile, the setting of the high school and the use of other interesting locations are likely to make you eager to learn all about the actual filming sites of ‘Do Revenge.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Do Revenge Filming Locations

‘Do Revenge’ was filmed in Georgia and Florida, specifically in Atlanta and Miami. The principal photography for the Camila Mendes-starrer reportedly commenced in June 2021, under the production title ‘Strangers,’ and wrapped up in August of the same year. Although the story is set in Miami, most of the shooting took place in Atlanta. In a July 2022 interview with Elle, the director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, revealed more information about the filming locations of the movie and how the availability of both Maya Hawke and Camila influenced her decision.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson said, “It had to be Maya. And so, the movie was supposed to take place in Los Angeles; we moved it and shot it in Atlanta so we could shoot it at the same time as ‘Stranger Things.’ And I rewrote it and reset it in Miami. … They were so perfect that we legit moved the production because if we waited for Maya after Stranger Things, we would’ve lost Cami. And if we had Cami in L.A., we wouldn’t have Maya. I was like, ‘Nope, it has to be both of them.’ So we moved the whole movie six weeks before production.” So, without further ado, let’s traverse the specific locations that appear in the comedy film!

Atlanta, Georgia

A majority of ‘Do Revenge’ was lensed across Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. The filming unit seemingly traveled around the city to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops for the movie. For shooting the high school scenes, they either utilized the campus of an actual high school or university or set up camp on a soundstage of one of the filming studios in the city. Located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta has also featured in other productions, such as ‘Samaritan,’ ‘Day Shift,’ and ‘Cobra Kai.’

Miami, Florida

In the latter stages of production, in August 2022, the cast and crew members of ‘Do Revenge’ were spotted taping several pivotal sequences in Miami, a major city and coastal metropolis in southeastern Florida. From the looks of it, since the story is set in Miami, they recorded some additional exterior portions for the movie in order to incorporate them appropriately in different scenes. Also known as the Magic City, Miami is considered a major leader in commerce, finance, arts, culture, and international trade.

Read More: Best Female Revenge Movies