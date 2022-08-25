Where Was Samaritan Filmed?

Based on the eponymous graphic novel by Bragi F. Schut, Marc Olivent, and Renzo Podesta, ‘Samaritan’ is a superhero action movie directed by Julius Avery. The narrative revolves around a 13-year-old Sam Cleary, who suspects that his neighbor, Mr. Smith, is a famed superhero in secret. More than two decades ago, a super powerful vigilante, Samaritan, was declared dead when his body was nowhere to be seen after a feisty battle with his arch-enemy, Nemesis. While a majority of the people believe that the Samaritan departed that day in the fire, there are still some, like Sam, who believe that the savior is alive and in hiding.

As the crime and injustice in the city take their toll on the people, Sam takes it upon himself to convince Mr. Smith to give up his facade and save the city once again. Synonymous with action films, Sylvester Stallone stars in this superhero movie alongside other talented actors and actresses, such as Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Sophia Tatum, and Martin Starr. Apart from the thrilling and action-packed narrative, what intrigues the viewers is the interesting use of locations throughout the movie. Thus, naturally, you might be curious about the filming sites that appear in the film. In that case, we have got you covered!

Samaritan Filming Locations

‘Samaritan’ was lensed in its entirety in Georgia, specifically in and around Atlanta. The principal photography for the Julius Avery directorial commenced in February 2020 but it got halted after a month or so, in March 2020, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After several months of delay, shooting resumed in late September 2020 with all the safety precautions in place. Finally, filming got wrapped up in November of the same year. Here is the information on all the specific locations showcased in the superhero movie!

Atlanta, Georgia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Samaritan’ were lensed across Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. As per reports, a majority of the shooting took place in and around Downtown Atlanta, which is the central business district of the city. An exterior fighting sequence for the movie was taped right outside the Walden Building at 28 Jesse Hill Jr Drive Northeast. However, the building has permanently closed its doors. Moreover, Auburn Avenue served as one of the prominent filming sites for the movie as well. For taping purposes, the cast and crew members also seemingly set up camp in and around the Busy Bee Café at 810 Martin Luther King, Jr Drive, Southwest. The production team even utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in the city.

Since Atlanta is located on the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, the city has a distinctive topography that makes sit unique from other cities. It includes lush greenery, rolling hills, and one of the densest urban tree coverages of any major US state. Thus, it should not come off as a surprise that many filmmakers frequent Atlanta for filming purposes. Apart from ‘Samaritan,’ the Gate City has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows such as ‘Day Shift,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘The Staircase,’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

