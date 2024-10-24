Code 8: Part III Reportedly in the Works at Netflix

It seems like the Amell cousins will wield their “Powers” soon! The Cinemaholic has learned that ‘Code 8: Part III,’ the third movie in the ‘Code 8’ film series, is reportedly in development at Netflix. Principal photography for the project will start in Toronto, Ontario, on an undisclosed date. Robbie and Stephen Amell will headline the action flick, which is directed by Jeff Chan. The latter also wrote the screenplay with Chris Paré.

The first two films in the movie series are set in an alternate world where a small percentage of the population is born with supernatural abilities known as Powers. The narrative follows Connor Reed (Robbie), a construction worker with electrokinetic powers who joins a criminal gang to earn money for the treatment of his ailing mother. That’s when he meets Garrett Kelton (Stephen), a telekinetic and underling of the gang leader Marcus Sutcliffe. ‘Code 8: Part II’ follows Connor and Garrett, who are approached by a young girl, Pavani (Sirena Gulamgaus), seeking revenge on a corrupt, well-protected police sergeant who killed her brother.

The plot of ‘Code 8: Part III’ is currently under wraps. Having said that, in an interview before the release of ‘Code 8: Part II,’ both Stephen and Robbie stated that they “barely just scratched the surface” when asked about the threequel’s prospects. Therefore, we can expect the upcoming film to display more supernatural powers, higher stakes, and a larger world with more intriguing characters.

Robbie and Stephen boast immense experience in the superhero genre, having already played lead or significant roles in previous superhero shows in DC’s Arrowverse. The former played Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm in ‘The Flash,’ while the latter portrayed Green Arrow in The CW’s ‘Arrow.’

Robbie previously starred in The CW’s sci-fi drama ‘The Tomorrow People’ and Amazon Prime Video’s sci-fi comedy series ‘Upload,’ which explores the concept of a virtual afterlife that people can opt for based on their choices. His credits also include shows such as ‘Life with Derek,’ ‘True Jackson, VP,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘1600 Penn,’ and ‘Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous.’ As far as films are concerned, we have seen him in April Mullen’s AI-driven sci-fi thriller ‘Simulant,’ alongside Jordana Brewster, Simu Liu, and Sam Worthington, and as a cult member in Netflix’s slasher comedies ‘The Babysitter’ and its sequel ‘The Babysitter: Killer Queen.’

Stephen reprised his popular character, Green Arrow, in The CW’s ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Supergirl,’ ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,’ and ‘The Flash.’ His non-superhero TV credits include the Starz wrestling drama series ‘Heels,’ the ABC medical drama series ‘Private Practice,’ and the HBO comedy series ‘Hung.’ His film credits include Casey Jones in Dave Green’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows,’ the sequel to ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’

Chan previously helmed the first two ‘Code 8’ films and the source short film of the same name. He also directed the horror thriller ‘Grace: The Possession,’ which centers on a teenager diagnosed with demonic possession. Paré’s writing credits include the ‘Code 8’ films, the ‘Code 8’ short, ‘Call of Duty: Operation Kingfish,’ ‘Grace: The Possession,’ and the drama series ‘The L.A. Complex.’

‘Code 8’ and ‘Code 8: Part II’ were also shot in Toronto. The other prominent productions that utilized the city as a filming location include ‘Simulant’ and ‘ARQ.’

