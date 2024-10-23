Mike Doyle to Direct ‘Over the Hill’ Next

Mike Doyle is returning to the director’s chair for a comedy! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actor/filmmaker will helm ‘Over the Hill.’ Production will take place in New York, NY, and Columbus, Georgia, from December 2 to December 9, 2024. Noam Ash wrote the story and serves as a producer alongside Scott Einbinder and Alon Shtruzman.

The heartfelt intergenerational drama blends coming-of-age with end-of-life issues. It explores how people on opposite ends of life can challenge, affect, irritate, and learn from each other unless they kill each other first.

Mike Doyle’s latest feature directorial venture is ‘Passing Through,’ a drama that follows a frontline healthcare worker as he embarks on a cross-country trip of self-discovery. Doyle also stars in it alongside Amy Ryan, Kevin Daniels, and Charles Warburton. Before that, he made the comedy romance ‘Almost Love,’ which explores the fading love relationship between two guys, Adam and Marklin, who are forced to make peace with each other’s shortcomings after watching their friends’ love lives crumble. It stars Scott Evans (brother of Chris Evans), Augustus Prew, Michelle Buteau, and Colin Donnell. Doyle also directed the short film ‘The Chase,’ a true-story-inspired comedy about a married couple on a wild chase across the streets of Los Angeles. It won the American Spectrum Prize for Best Short at the Indianapolis International Film Festival.

As an actor, Doyle’s latest venture is Josh Sternfeld’s psychological horror film ‘Amy Makes Three,’ in which he stars alongside Torrey DeVitto. The film centers on a young couple who have a baby but soon realize that something dark has also arrived with it. The recent notable films in which he has starred include Nicol Paone’s crime comedy ‘The Kill Room,’ starring Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, and Samuel L. Jackson, and the Bragg brothers’ biographical drama ‘Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game.’ The latter focuses on “pinball wizard” Roger Sharpe, who helped lift the 35-year-old ban on the pinball machines in 1970s New York. In the film, Doyle’s co-stars include Mike Faist, Crystal Reed, and Dennis Boutsikaris. The actor’s notable television roles include Martin McIntyre in the medical drama ‘New Amsterdam’ and Forensics Technician Ryan O’Halloran in the NBC police procedural drama series ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’

New York has served as the backdrop for recent popular films such as ‘It Ends with Us,‘ ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ Columbus has been a primary filming location for notable projects like ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘We Were Soldiers’ and ‘Need for Speed.’

Read More: Mel Gibson to Star in Wade Eastwood’s ‘Old Gun’