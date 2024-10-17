Mel Gibson to Star in Wade Eastwood’s ‘Old Gun’

Seasoned stunt coordinator Wade Eastwood has found the headliner for his feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic has learned that Mel Gibson will lead the action film ‘Old Gun.’ Principal photography will begin in December in Barcelona, Spain. Written by Nicki Cortese, Gerald Banda, Dan Frey, Nick Inglis, and Ru Sommer, the film centers on a retired hitman who has to survive a wave of assassins who have targeted him.

Gibson has joined the film after portraying Gene in the horror film ‘Monster Summer,’ Agent Petrovick in the crime drama ‘Boneyard,’ and Cormac O’Connor in Peacock’s neo-noir drama ‘The Continental,’ a spinoff and prequel to the famed action franchise ‘John Wick.’ The two-time Academy Award winner has been part of several action and thriller movies in recent years, including Nadine Crocker’s ‘Desperation Road,’ Michael Oblowitz’s ‘Confidential Informant,’ and Romuald Boulanger’s ‘On the Line.’

Eastwood has served as the stunt coordinator/second unit director for many popular action films, including ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ ‘Men in Black: International,’ ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,’ and ‘Edge of Tomorrow.’ He made his directorial debut by helming an episode of Syndication’s adventure series ‘Relic Hunter,’ starring Tia Carrere and Christien Anholt.

Cortese served as an executive producer of John Cena and Zac Efron’s ‘Ricky Stanicky.’ Banda is returning as a writer after more than sixteen years. Her last writing credit was for the 2007 short film ‘Eva Adaptor.’ Dan Frey and Ru Sommer co-wrote the Disney movie ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red.’ Inglis was the script supervisor in ‘My Little Pony: A New Generation’ and the writer’s assistant in 20th Century Studios’ animated movie ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong.’

Notable films and shows shot in Barcelona include Netflix’s ‘Bird Box Barcelona‘ and ‘The Crown,’ as well as the BBC series ‘Killing Eve.’

