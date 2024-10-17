Netflix Acquires Greta Lee and Kingsley Ben-Adir’s 11817

Louis Leterrier’s upcoming sci-fi horror feature has found a new home! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Netflix has acquired ‘11817,’ starring Greta Lee and Kingsley Ben-Adir. The project’s filming will start in the United Kingdom and Germany in January 2025. Matthew Robinson wrote the screenplay.

The movie follows a family of four who are mysteriously confined to their home with no way out. As the basic necessities and comforts of modern life start to dwindle, they must adapt and find creative ways to survive, all while trying to uncover the mysterious force that holds them captive.

Lee is part of several upcoming projects, including the sci-fi film ‘Tron: Ares,’ in which she will play Eve Kim. She is also set to star as Margot in Lili Horvát’s ‘My Notes on Mars.’ Additionally, the actress will appear in Kathryn Bigelow’s untitled Netflix film, which focuses on White House staff dealing with an imminent missile strike on the United States. Her previous credits include Nora in ‘Past Lives,’ Maxine in Netflix’s ‘Russian Doll,’ and Stella Bak in Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show.’

Ben-Adir most recently portrayed Bob Marley in ‘Bob Marley: One Love,’ which chronicles the universal icon’s life and struggles. He also appeared as Gravik in Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion’ and Malcolm X in ‘One Night in Miami.’ His portfolio also includes performances in popular projects such as ‘Vera,’ ‘Peaky Blinders,’ and the Netflix sci-fi series ‘The OA.’

Leterrier’s most recent work is the blockbuster ‘Fast X.’ He previously collaborated with Netflix to helm the buddy cop movie ‘The Takedown’ and episodes of the famed shows ‘Lupin‘ and ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.’ The filmmaker is also at the helm of ‘Fast X: Part 2.’ Leterrier’s filmography includes notable works such as ‘Now You See Me’ and ‘Clash of the Titans.’

Germany is a notable filming location for Netflix’s acclaimed sci-fi projects ‘Dark‘ and ‘Stranger Things.’ Meanwhile, the United Kingdom has hosted the shooting of some of the most popular Netflix productions, including ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘The Crown,’ and ‘The Gentlemen.’

Read More: Wes Miller to Direct ‘Wildcards’ Next