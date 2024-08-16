Netflix’s The Gentlemen Season 2 Starts Filming in London in 2025

London will continue to host Edward “Eddie” Horniman’s escapades! The second season of Netflix’s crime drama series ‘The Gentlemen‘ will start filming in the English capital in 2025. Guy Ritchie, who created the series inspired by his 2019 gangster film starring Matthew McConaughey, will return as a writer and director along with co-writer Matthew Read.

In the first season finale, titled ‘The Gospel According to Bobby Glass,’ Jack awakens from his coma, and Susie learns from Bobby that Eddie was never a traitor, as he had deceived Johnston with fake names. She mobilizes support to defend the Horniman estate, but a potential shootout is avoided when her father strikes a deal with Dixon. Freddy and Eddie reconcile, and Geoff admits to Charlotte that he is her father.

As the episode concludes, Bobby announces his retirement, leaving Susie and Eddie to oversee the bids for his empire. Inspired by Freddy, the English aristocrat assembles his own bid, outmaneuvering rivals by orchestrating Johnston’s arrest and eliminating Sticky Pete, Mercy, and Collins. Bobby then reveals that his retirement was a test, deeming Eddie and Susie worthy successors, while the American billionaire joins him in a luxurious open-air prison.

Eddie’s new role as Bobby’s “general” in the second season may raise the stakes considerably. Even though he initially tries to escape from the world of crime, the Duke of Halstead eventually accepts the dangers of running such a perilous operation. The illicit nature of the business attracts those eager to exploit any vulnerability, and there’s a possibility that Henry Collins, who gets shot by Eddie but whose fate remains uncertain, will return to stir up more trouble.

Meanwhile, as the sophomore installment progresses, the twelve lords, now with their own interests in the enterprise, may also pose new threats, as greed and ambition often lead to betrayal. The underlying tension between Eddie and Susie, complicated by their new partnership, is set to intensify as they navigate their lives through this treacherous landscape.

It’s confirmed that Theo James and Kaya Scodelario will appear in the second season as Eddie Horniman and Susie Glass, respectively. Daniel Ings will also return as Eddie’s brother, Freddy. Additional cast members, including new faces and other returning actors from season 1, are expected to be announced soon. We can expect Ray Winstone as Robert “Bobby” Glass, Vinnie Jones as Geoffrey Seacombe, and Joely Richardson as Sabrina Horniman among the returnees.

James previously commented on Eddie’s relationship with Scodelario’s Susie, stating, “I think they’ve grown to love each other in their own way, but I think they’ll never fully trust each other because they are so different, and they’re from such vastly different worlds. There’s a love between them, but ultimately, they will never be from the same cloth.”

The show’s first season, like the film it’s based on, was shot in London. The English capital remains a popular location for major productions, and the region also hosted the production of Ritchie’s recent film ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ Prominent Netflix releases like ‘3 Body Problem‘ and ‘Bridgerton‘ have also utilized locations across London.

