Why Doesn’t Bobby Glass Sell His Business at the End of The Gentlemen?

Towards the end of Netflix’s action crime series ‘The Gentlemen,’ Bobby Glass announces that he is going to sell his marijuana business to the highest bidder. He claims that he has become old enough to finally retire after transferring his empire for the best price he will receive. The unexpected announcement inspires Eddie Horniman to form a consortium to buy the business. Even though he has the least money among the prospective buyers, he turns his enemies and rivals on to each other to become the only buyer left in the picture. When Eddie and Susie Glass, one of the members of his consortium, appear before Bobby with their bid, the Glass patriarch lets them know that he is not selling his kingdom! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Bobby Glass’ Master Plan

Even while announcing that he wants to sell his marijuana business and retire, Bobby Glass doesn’t have any intention to do what he says. Bobby shocks Eddie and Susie with the announcement while his business empire faces several challenges. Stanley Johnston is using his money and influence to acquire the marijuana kingdom from them viciously as his man beats up Jack, Bobby’s son, to intimidate the Glasses. Their European trade routes get blocked when the middleman joins the camp of Johnston. To add fuel to the fire that has been burning down Bobby’s empire, Eddie and Susie, who have been running the business after he got imprisoned, turn against each other.

Since Eddie doesn’t want to be forever trapped in the marijuana business, he seeks a way out of the same. After realizing that Bobby and Susie do not tolerate such a departure from their realm, he seeks the help of Johnston, the Glasses’ rival, to find a way to get out of the father and daughter’s empire. Realizing what Eddie has been doing, Susie calls “The Gospel” to inform him that the duke killed the mobster’s brother, leading the man of God to the Halstead estate to exact vengeance. When Bobby understands that the two people who are supposed to increase the fortunes of his business are hurting each other, he comes up with a plan to settle the conflict between them.

The core of the conflict between Eddie and Susie is the former’s wish to get out of the Glasses’ marijuana business. After a point, Bobby realizes that he cannot force someone as wise as Eddie to work for him. Nor he can kill the duke after perceiving how valuable the latter has been for his business affairs. Thus, Bobby pulls a trick on Eddie by claiming that he is selling his marijuana empire. By the time Bobby makes the announcement, Eddie has mentally accepted himself as a part of the world of crime. He is no longer an animal on display in a zoo but a predator who has the wisdom and intelligence to hunt down prey.

The realization that he has changed convinces Eddie to become the new boss of Bobby’s empire. In addition, he doesn’t want Johnston or anyone else to walk into his estate after buying Bobby’s business to turn it into a meth lab or any other crime scene. Eddie’s understanding that he is immersed in the world of crime and that he is cherishing his new environment ignites his ambition to become the next Bobby Glass. When Eddie decides to form a consortium to remain in the marijuana business with Susie, Bobby resolves the conflict between the duke and his daughter. The rest of the challenges involve his rivals, mainly Johnston.

Bobby’s plan becomes a masterpiece when Eddie removes those challenges for the former without even being aware of it. The duke recruits Henry Collins to his team to put Johnston behind bars and provokes Mercy to kill another competitor. He then possibly kills Collins after using the latter once again to murder Mercy. When Eddie and Susie sit before Bobbie to buy the Glass patriarch’s empire, the latter doesn’t have any rivals, threats, or challenges in front of him. The whole charade also leads him to around 230 million he didn’t have before to invest in his business and needless to say, the money comes with the commitment of Eddie, who becomes the new general of King Bobby.

