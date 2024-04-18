The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare: Where Was Guy Ritchie’s Movie Filmed?

Heavily inspired by the 2014 book titled ‘Churchill’s Secret Warriors: The Explosive True Story of the Special Forces Desperadoes of WWII’ written by Damien Lewis and based on true events, ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ is a spy action–comedy movie that focuses on a special forces organization — the Special Operations Executive (SOE) — founded by the UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill during World War II. The main purpose behind the formation of this covert organization was to conduct espionage and sabotage the German forces in Nazi-occupied Europe.

The top-secret group consists of rogues and mavericks who are ready to employ their unconventional and “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques in order to change the course of the war in favor of the British. Co-written and helmed by the brilliant Guy Ritchie, the period war drama film is led by brilliant performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Henry Cavill, Eiza González, Alan Ritchson, Alex Pettyfer, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Babs Olusamokun, Henrique Zaga, Til Schweiger, Henry Golding, and Cary Elwes. Apart from the storyline, the intriguing visuals and settings, including those of the ship, also tend to play a significant role in keeping the viewers hooked on the movie.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare Shooting Locations

‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ was primarily filmed in Antalya, Turkey. A few shots were also recorded in England, especially in London. Beginning in February 2023, the principal photography continued for the following couple of months before wrapping up in the last week of April of the same year.

Talking about his experience shooting the film, Alan Ritchson shared, “Most incredible work experience of my life. There is nothing to compare the creative experience of working with @guyritchie. Incredible filmmaker, even better man. @henrycavill is a stellar leader on set, unparalleled work ethic, ‘Top man’ as the Brits would say. 10/10 would jump into a film with him again. The rest of the cast and crew was lightning in a bottle. You’ve never seen a film like this one. Excited for you to meet the larger than life ‘Anders Lassen’ I had the great honor of portraying.”

Antalya Province, Turkey

The production team set up camp in Antalya Province, Turkey, to shoot the major and pivotal sequences of ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ To tape a few portions, they made the most of the plateau in the EXPO Antalya Exhibition Area, which is situated in Aksu, about 17 km from the city center. Several important scenes for the Henry Cavill starrer were lensed in the municipalities of Demre, Kemer, Konyaaltı, and Manavgat, all located in the Antalya Province.

Furthermore, the beach resort city of Alanya, which lies on the southern coast of Turkey, served as yet another prominent filming site for ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.’ In between shooting, the filmmaker Guy Ritchie hosted quite a few outings and barbecues for all the cast and crew members, who appreciated the gesture and admired his culinary skills. The producer of the movie, Jerry Bruckheimer, said, “It’s like going to summer camp, working with Guy.”

In a heartfelt social media post, Alex Pettyfer expressed his gratitude towards his castmates and other crew members at the end of the shooting process. He wrote, “…@guyritchie thank you for the most incredible professional experience of my career! Including me in this once in a lifetime film. You’ve become a mentor, I’m so grateful for the support you so graciously give everyone around you.” He was inspired by Henry Cavill and admired the physique and personality of Alan Ritchson. Meanwhile, he complimented Hero Fiennes Tiffin on his talents and appreciated the support of Henry Golding. “To all the other cast and crew, thank you for all your support, kindness and making this the greatest experience,” he added.

London, England

Reports suggest that a minor chunk of ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ was also recorded in the capital of England and the United Kingdom — London. A few exterior shots of the London cityscape are supposedly featured in the action film. Henry Cavill was particularly impressed by the crew members who were driven and dedicated to bringing the story to life. Moreover, he attested that Guy Ritchie focused on creating a happy and fun vibe on the set. This made it possible for everyone to “enjoy themselves while also working hard and being exceptional.”

Henry even praised the actors who featured in the film alongside him, including Alan Ritchson, whose heart of gold, wisdom, and talent impressed him the most. “Alex Pettyfer, the lover, the laugher, the warmth of a big smile and a jaw line that would challenge the Turkish mountains. Henry Golding Jnr, a snap quick acting reaction time, handsome beyond belief and always a man I was happy to see. And the last (but not the least) of my immediate team of misfits, Hero Fiennes Tiffin – a mega star in the making. I know a lot of you know him already, but my oh my he’s going to have a magnificent career,” he wrote in a social media post.

