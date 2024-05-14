Bridgerton Season 4 Starts Filming in London in June

Cameras are ready to follow Regency London’s most eligible bachelors! The filming of the fourth season of Netflix’s beloved historical romance series ‘Bridgerton’ will start in London, England, in June. Jess Brownell remains the showrunner of this television adaptation of Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name. The fourth installment was renewed along with the third season, which is scheduled to premiere on May 16 with the first four episodes.

In the second season finale, Kate remains unconscious while Lady Whistledown is seen oddly silent. Portia persuades Jack to host a ball to celebrate their family’s achievements, contemplating a move to America to evade exposure of their deception. Eloise ends her friendship with Theo due to false gossip planted by Penelope. Benedict discovers Anthony’s donation likely influenced his acceptance to the Academy. Kate eventually wakes up from her coma, declining Anthony’s proposal to return to India.

As the episode progresses, Edwina convinces Kate to attend the ball, where Eloise realizes Penelope is Lady Whistledown, leading to a fallout. Portia betrays Jack, who returns to America, while Penelope hears Colin has rejected her, causing her anguish. Anthony and Kate, who are saved from scandal by the Queen, dance at the ball and declare their love. Penelope decides to continue living as Lady Whistledown. After a six-month journey, Kate and Anthony, now married, join the Bridgertons for pall-mall at Aubrey Hall.

The third season of ‘Bridgerton’ will tap into the long-awaited love story of Miss Penelope Featherington and Mr. Colin Bridgerton, drawing inspiration from Julia Quinn’s ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton.’ After hearing disparaging remarks from Colin, Penelope shifts her focus to finding a husband who respects her independence and her role as Lady Whistledown. However, her attempts in the marriage market fail. Meanwhile, Colin returns with newfound confidence, aiming to mend their friendship. As Penelope navigates rifts with Eloise and the challenge of hiding her identity as Lady Whistledown, viewers can expect a season filled with romance, friendship, and secrets in the glittering world of the Ton.

While much hinges on how the forthcoming season 3 will unfold, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope, confirmed that ‘Bridgerton’ season 4 will feature her character’s return with Colin. The fourth installment may also explore Benedict’s love story or focus on characters like Eloise or Francesca. Regardless of the main storyline, Penelope and Colin are expected to have an arc in season 4.

Considering the protagonists of the fourth installment, showrunner Brownell teased, “[…] I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we’re headed. So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we’re tipping our hand just a little bit.”

There will be notable shifts in the show’s ensemble cast, with some familiar faces staying while others departing. Most of the Bridgerton siblings are set to feature in season 3, ensuring the return of Claudia Jessie as Eloise, Luke Thompson as Benedict, and Luke Newton as Colin. Jonathan Bailey is returning as Anthony Bridgerton, along with Simone Ashley as Kate Bridgerton.

The returnees also include Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Polly Walker as Lady Portia Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, and Harriet Cains as Phillipa Featherington. Additionally, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, and Ruth Gemmell will return as Lady Danbury, Queen Charlotte, and Violet Bridgerton, respectively, as they feature in ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’

Daphne, the Duchess of Hastings, won’t appear in season 3, as confirmed by Phoebe Dynevor. This departure opens the door for other stars to shine, including the new addition Hannah Dodd, who replaces Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton. In July 2022, three actors joined the show’s cast to likely play Penelope’s suitors: Daniel Francis as Marcus Anderson, Sam Phillips as Lord Debling, and James Phoon as Harry Dankworth. In October 2022, Hannah New joined the cast as Lady Tilley Arnold, a wealthy widow valuing her independence.

As of now, it’s expected that characters such as Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), Colin (Luke Newton), Benedict (Luke Thompson), Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Hannah Dodd), and Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) will feature in season 4. Additionally, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), Hyacinth (Florence Hunt), Gregory (Will Tilston), and Lady Whistledown (Julie Andrews) are also more than likely to remain in the series’ cast. However, their involvement, along with other anticipated cast additions, hinges on how the events of season 3 will unfold.

In ‘Bridgerton,’ while much of the action unfolds in London, various locations, such as Bath’s Royal Crescent, stand in for the capital. The exterior of the Bridgertons’ residence is filmed at Ranger’s House in Greenwich, with street scenes often shot at the Old Royal Naval College nearby. Scenes set inside Queen Charlotte’s Palace are captured at Lancaster House and Hampton Court Palace. The spin-off series, ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,’ also uses London as one of its prominent backdrops. Similarly, Netflix’s ‘The Crown‘ also utilized London’s backdrop, in addition to ‘Maxton Hall,’ which used the city for its modern business-class backdrop.

