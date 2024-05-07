Evan Rachel Wood’s ‘Adulthood’ to Begin Shooting in Ottawa in June

Filming for ‘Adulthood’ AKA ‘The Adults’ is set to begin in Ottawa, Canada, in June. As disclosed earlier, Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad, and Anthony Carrigan are on board to star in this murder mystery project from Alex Winter. In this film, written by Michael M.B. Galvin, Wood and Gad will portray Megan and Nathan, siblings grappling to survive in contemporary America. Their lives take a drastic turn when they stumble upon a long-buried corpse hidden in their parents’ basement, propelling them into a dark journey of crime and homicide.

Winter most recently appeared in the horror comedy ‘Destroy All Neighbors’ as Vlad, portraying a struggling prog-rock musician thrust into a nightmarish scenario after accidentally killing his neighbor from hell. Before this, as a director, he directed the documentary ‘The YouTube Effect,’ offering a revealing exploration of the impact and evolution of YouTube in shaping our perceptions and experiences. Prior to that, Winter directed the acclaimed documentary ‘Zappa,’ delving deep into the life and artistic legacy of the iconic musician Frank Zappa. His other directorial endeavors include ‘Showbiz Kids’ and ‘The Panama Papers.’

Evan Rachel Wood’s recent role was in ‘Backspot,’ portraying Eileen McNamara. The film follows Riley’s journey as she joins the Thunderhawks all-star cheer squad, navigating her anxiety, relationship dynamics, and the pressure to impress her new coach ahead of an impending competition. Before this, she portrayed Madonna in ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ a biopic delving into Yankovic’s rise to fame and his colorful personal life. Wood has also starred in acclaimed series like ‘Westworld‘ and films such as ‘Viena and the Fantomes.’

Josh Gad’s recent role was in the Peacock series ‘Wolf Like Me,’ portraying Gary alongside Isla Fisher. The series follows Gary, an emotionally shattered man struggling to support his daughter after his wife’s passing, and Mary, who harbors a secret she’s unable to disclose. In the sci-fi comedy show ‘Avenue 5,’ which is about a cruise ship in space, Gad played Herman Judd. Anthony Carrigan’s recent appearance was in Bill Hader’s ‘Barry’ as NoHo Hank. Before this, he starred in ‘Killer Whales’ as Squire Naljaimon. The movie is about a filmmaker facing unexpected challenges while making a true crime documentary. His other recent credits include ‘Captain Fall’ and ‘Fatherhood.’

Winter has commented on the project saying: “I’m thrilled to be working with Evan, Josh and Anthony on this darkly comic crime drama, which takes a sly look at the challenges we all face today, trying to survive in the modern world.”

Ottawa, in recent times, has hosted projects like ‘Never Too Late to Celebrate‘ and ‘Paging Mr. Darcy.’

