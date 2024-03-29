Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen’s ‘Eternity’ Starts Filming in Vancouver in May

The filming of A24’s romantic comedy movie ‘Eternity,’ starring Miles Teller and Elizabeth Olsen, is set to commence in Vancouver, British Columbia in May. David Freyne is directing the film based on a screenplay by Pat Cunnane (‘Designated Survivor’). Teller and Olsen will star alongside Callum Turner. The plot revolves around Joan, Larry, and Luke, who must decide with whom they should spend eternity after their deaths.

Freyne’s directorial credits include ‘Dating Amber,’ a film depicting two school friends who fake a straight relationship to blend in. He also helmed the horror movie ‘The Cured,’ which explores the societal repercussions after a cure is found for a zombie virus. His portfolio includes several short films such as ‘The First Wave,’ ‘The Tree,’ and ‘Yes I Can.’

Teller portrayed Jeff in Netflix’s ‘Spiderhead,’ which takes place in a futuristic setting where inmates opt to participate in medical experiments to shorten their sentences, exploring themes of love and emotions. In ‘The Offer,’ he played Albert S. Ruddy, providing insights into the making of ‘The Godfather’ by the Oscar-winning producer. Additionally, he appeared in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw and in the miniseries ‘Too Old to Die Young’ as Martin Jones, a detective entangled in Los Angeles’ criminal underworld. His recent credits also include films such as ‘Only the Brave,’ ‘Thank You for Your Service,’ and ‘Bleed for This.’

Olsen was a part of the cast of ‘His Three Daughters,’ in which she portrayed Christina. She also starred in the miniseries ‘Love & Death‘ as Candy Montgomery, depicting the unsettling events that unfold in a small Texas town. Olsen appeared as The Scarlet Witch in ‘WandaVision‘ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.’ Additionally, she played Leigh Shaw in ‘Sorry for Your Loss,’ exploring the aftermath of her husband’s sudden death and its impact on her relationships. Turner’s recent body of work includes projects such as ‘Masters of the Air,’ ‘The Boys in the Boat,’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’

Vancouver, a significant location for the movie, is one of the busiest entertainment production hubs in the North American continent. The region previously hosted the shooting of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender‘ and ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians.’

