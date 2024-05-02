Johnny Knoxville Cast in Michael Lewen’s ‘Tiny Fugitives’

Johnny Knoxville is set to ramp up the comedy factor of Michael Lewen’s next feature! The actor has joined the cast of the comedy film ‘Tiny Fugitives,’ which was written by Lewen and Jacob Kaplan. The movie’s principal photography will start in British Columbia on July 25 and conclude in a little over a month by September 4.

The plot revolves around Jacob Udell, a boy who usually feels like an outcast for most of the year. Yet, when he attends the Jewish summer camp for two months, he has the status of a legend. Jacob’s seasonal escape to popularity is jeopardized when his parents announce their divorce and inform him that he will not return to the camp next summer. However, he is not prepared to give up his haven so easily and proceeds to recruit fellow campers in an effort to save his yearly retreat. Together, they concoct a devious plan and will go to any lengths to ensure Jacob’s participation in the summer camp.

Knoxville is the co-creator of the outrageous reality comedy franchise ‘Jackass,’ in which he donned the character of Irving Zisman. His ideas, concepts, and writing contributed to the immense success of the original show and subsequent movies, establishing a niche of creativity and humor rarely seen before. Besides his substantial writing work, Knoxville is a prolific actor who has featured in recent productions like the sports comedy ‘Sweet Dreams,’ Netflix’s ‘Agent Elvis,’ Hulu’s ‘History of the World: Part II,’ and Keegan-Michael Key-starrer ‘Reboot.’

Lewen’s popular credits include the Netflix romantic comedy ‘Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between’ and ‘Love.’ He is also credited with producing Paramount+’s ‘Honor Society’ and Pete Davidson-starrer ‘The King of Staten Island.’ Kaplan is a comedian credited as an additional writer of ‘Saturday Night Live.’

The movie was initially slated to begin filming on June 30, 2023, in Vancouver, British Columbia. However, the shooting was delayed, possibly due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike.

The production team of ‘Tiny Fugitives’ will be joining several notable films and shows that are being shot around British Columbia, including A24’s romantic comedy ‘Eternity,’ starring Miles Teller, Elizabeth Olsen, and Callum Turner, ‘Final Destination 6: Bloodlines,’ helmed by directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the fourth season of The CW’s popular legal comedy show ‘Family Law,’ and the sixth season of Sue Tenney’s Netflix romance series ‘Virgin River.’ Shooting for the third season of Showtime’s ‘Yellowjackets’ will occur in Vancouver, British Columbia, in a similar timeframe as ‘Tiny Fugitives.’

