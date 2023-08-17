Where Was Hallmark’s Never Too Late to Celebrate Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Helmed by Felipe Rodriguez, Hallmark’s ‘Never Too Late to Celebrate’ is a romantic drama film that focuses on the life of Camila, a career-focused dentist whose busy schedule leaves her little to no time for herself. Things begin to change when she crosses paths with Javi, a substitute teacher at the school where her mother, Sherri, works. He encourages Camila to join his Spanish classes so that she can learn the language of her late father. As the two spend more time together and Javi helps Camila connect with her Mexican roots, sparks begin to fly.

With Camila’s 30th birthday around the corner, Javi convinces her to celebrate the milestone like a “double quinceañera,” despite her initial hesitance. However, she realizes what she truly wants for her next chapter in life and is afraid it might mean that she and Javi have to go in separate directions. The use of several interesting locations throughout the film is likely to spark some questions regarding the actual filming sites in the viewers’ minds. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Never Too Late to Celebrate Filming Locations

‘Never Too Late to Celebrate’ was filmed in its entirety in Ontario, specifically in Ottawa. As per reports, principal photography for the romantic movie commenced around mid-April 2023 and wrapped up in about three weeks or so, in May of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Hallmark film!

Ottawa, Ontario

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Never Too Late to Celebrate’ were lensed in and around the capital city of Canada, that is, Ottawa. A number of streets and neighborhoods across the city were turned into film sets as the production team shot several key portions against suitable backdrops. The director and his team utilized the premises of quite a few establishments to shoot numerous interior scenes for the romantic movie. Possibly, they even set up camp in one of the film studios for the same.

As for the exterior parts of ‘Never Too Late to Celebrate,’ they were recorded on location as the filming unit made the most of the picturesque locales and terrains of Ottawa. You are likely to notice several familiar and popular landmarks in the backdrop of numerous scenes, including the Centre Block on Parliament Hill, Rideau Hall, the Château Laurier, the National Gallery of Canada, and the Canadian Museum of Nature. Other than ‘Never Too Late to Celebrate,’ Ottawa has hosted the production of multiple film and TV projects over the years, including ‘Winter Castle,’ ‘Hotel for the Holidays,’ ‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year,’ and ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List.’

Never Too Late to Celebrate Cast

In ‘Never Too Late to Celebrate,’ Alexa PenaVega plays the role of Camila, a career-focused dentist. The multi-talented Miami native catapulted to fame upon starring in the 2001 movie ‘Spy Kids’ as the lead named Carmen Cortez, after which she even starred in the following parts of the franchise, including ‘Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams,’ ‘Spy Kids 3D: Game Over,’ and ‘Spy Kids: All the Time in the World.’ She also stars in other Hallmark films, such as ‘Destination Wedding,’ ‘Taking a Shot at Love,’ and ‘Love in the Limelight,’ to name a few.

On the other hand, Carlos PenaVega, the husband of Alexa, essays the character of Javi, a Spanish teacher and the love interest of Camila. You may find his face familiar because of the several movies he has starred in, throughout his career. Some of them are ‘Big Time Rush,’ ‘Little Birds,’ ‘The Power Couple,’ and ‘Life Sentence.’ Together, the couple has starred in three installments of ‘Picture Perfect Mysteries,’ ‘Enchanted Christmas,’ and ‘Love at Sea.’ The Hallmark movie consists of other cast members who play supporting yet key roles, including Bonnie Anderson as Principal Lee, Veronica Marin-Estrada as Izzy, Sherry Miller as Sherri, and Xavier Sotelo as Rafael.

