Where Was Hallmark’s The Most Colorful Time of the Year Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Max McGuire, Hallmark’s ‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around the theme of finding colors over the festive season. The film follows an elementary teacher, Ryan, who discovers that he is colorblind upon meeting an optometrist. Michelle, the optometrist, comes to an elementary school for a free eye check-up camp where her daughter Bailey is enrolled. Michelle is determined to help her daughter’s teacher Ryan find colors and experience the beauty of Christmas. Over time, they fall in love with each other.

The heartwarming movie is a part of Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup and highlights a huge part of its charm through the stunning visuals that allow the audience to feel the spirit of Christmas and everything it entails. Naturally, fans are curious to know where ‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ was shot, and we are here to answer the same!

The Most Colorful Time of the Year Filming Locations

‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Ottawa. Principal photography of the film began in August 2022 and was wrapped up within weeks of filming. Ottawa, which is situated on the banks of the river of the same name, boasts stunning scenery, a fascinating history, and an advanced infrastructure. It is one of the most well-known filming sites in the nation as a result of all these elements. Filmmakers may stage scenes in several locations in and around Ottawa. The Canadian capital provides a venue for any cinematic scene you would be searching for, from small-town charm to big-city activity. ‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ joins other Hallmark Movies that were shot in Ottawa like, ‘Boyfriend of Christmas Past,’ ‘A Christmas Carousel,’ and ‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’. Let’s take a deeper look into the places where the movie was lensed!

Ottawa, Ontario

‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ was primarily lensed across various places in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, which lies in southeastern Ontario. As per reports, the actors and crew of the Hallmark film moved across the city to film various sequences against appropriate backgrounds. Many scenes of the film were shot at the famous ByWard Market, one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods that highlight the essence of Christmas. Different locations at the ByWard Market, near cobblestoned Clarendon Lane were used for the filming, including the Fairouz Café, Luxe Bistro, Jeanne’ Arc Court, Tin House Court, and Hair Republic Byward. St. Matthew’s Anglican Church in the Glebe neighborhood also appeared in the movie. Avenue North Realty was also highlighted in the film. Stella Luna Café, as well as Wellington Vision Care, were used for filming.

The cast had incredible fun and shared many laughs on the set of the heartfelt Christmas movie. Actor Christopher Russell shared his experience with the filming of the movie. He said, “It was a lot of fun playing the schoolteacher. We were able to use a real school in the daytime (because we filmed it in August), and a lot of the kids in my class that played my students were so excited to be there. They were so keen and eager, and we developed this rapport. The kids would listen to me more than the director so I became an actual teacher to them. It was a lot of fun, and I got a couple of cute notes from that week written in crayon basically saying that they had a great week and it was pretty awesome.”

The Most Colorful Time of the Year Cast

Katrina Bowden essays the role of Michelle in the film ‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year.’ You might recognize her from her other productions such as ‘Great White,’ ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘Winterfest,’ and others. Christopher Russel plays the role of an elementary teacher Ryan Tanner. He has appeared in other prominent productions, including ‘A Lot Like Christmas,’ ‘Day of the Dead,’ ‘The Mistletoe Secret,’ and ‘A Doggone Christmas.’

Other cast members include Ava Weiss (Bailey Stevens), Joana Douglas (Heidi), Melinda Michael (Debbie), Bert Cardozo (Shawn), Michael Gordin Shore (Mayor), R Austin Ball (Mark), Kate MacLellan (Alice), Janice Gencher (Taylor’s Mom), Holly Jade Balmer (Gabby), Adrain Monaco (Dan), and Celine Bauwmans (Stacy).

