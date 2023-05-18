Where Was Hallmark’s Carrot Cake Murder Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Hallmark’s ‘Carrot Cake Murder’ is a mystery film that follows Hannah Swensen, a baker/detective, as she tries to solve the mystery of the newly discovered skeleton in the town of Lake Eden. Determined to uncover the skeleton’s true identity and the culprit behind the murder, Hannah goes to extreme lengths and even ropes in her mother in the investigation. All the while her fiance, Detective Mike Kingston, looks on in disbelief from the sidelines and tries his best to ensure that Hannah doesn’t bite off more than she can chew.

Directed by Pat Williams, ‘Carrot Cake Murder’ is the seventh installment in the ‘Hannah Swensen Mystery’ film series. Adapted from the book series ‘Murder, She Baked’ by Joanne Fluke, the film series presents a thrilling ride for viewers of all ages, set against the backdrop of a beautiful, small town — as is the case with ‘Carrot Cake Murder.’ If you’re curious about where exactly this small, on-screen town and Hannah’s bakery are, then read on!

Carrot Cake Murder Filming Locations

‘Carrot Cake Murder’ has been lensed entirely on location in British Columbia, specifically in and around Vancouver. The principal photography began on February 17, 2023 and wrapped up sometime around March 10, 2023. British Columbia’s coastline, diverse landscape, and mountain ranges make it an ideal location for both television and film production. The westernmost Canadian province, British Columbia is also known for its highways, public transit system, and airports — which make it easier for crew members to transport equipment from one place to another. Now, let’s take a look at the exact filming locations.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Carrot Cake Murder’ was captured in Vancouver, a seaport city in British Columbia. The metropolis is a blend of modern and historical architectural styles, and has been the preferred location for the production of many Hallmark films. In ‘Carrot Cake Murder,’ the city acts as a stand-in for the town of Lake Eden, which is a small hub of activity in Minnesota. Vancouver is a favored location for North American production companies because of the financial incentives provided by the Canadian government to filmmakers, as well as easy access to qualified crew and post-production companies and studios.

The new Hannah Swensen mystery comes two years after the last film in the series, ‘Sweet Revenge.’ Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on creating the mystery film, Senior Vice President of Development at Hallmark Media, Elizabeth Yost said, “The adventures of Hannah Swensen have long been a favorite among our viewers and we’re thrilled to bring them a new mystery they can try to solve at home along with Hannah”

Carrot Cake Murder Cast

‘Carrot Cake Murder’ sees Alison Sweeney reprising her role as Hannah Swensen. Known for her portrayal of Samantha “Sami” Brady on the television series ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Alison has since then worked in films like ‘The Irresistible Blueberry Farm,’ ‘Christmas at Holly Lodge,’ and the ‘Chronicle Mysteries’ film series. Alongside Alison is Cameron Mathison, in the role of Detective Mike Kingston. Mathison has starred in several Hallmark originals including ‘At Home in Mitford,’ ‘A Summer to Remember,’ ‘Very, Very, Valentine,’ ‘Love, of Course,’ and ‘A Christmas to Remember.’

