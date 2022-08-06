Where Was Hallmark’s Love in the Limelight Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Ron Oliver, Hallmark’s ‘Love in the Limelight’ is a romantic drama film that follows two long-time penpals — Summer Rivera and Nick Mendez. Nick, who has been Summer’s crush ever since her teens, is now the lead singer of a popular band. This makes it harder for her to express her feelings as he is now desired by every other girl in town. The penpals finally have the opportunity to meet each other when Nick arrives in Summer’s town for a comeback concert.

The meet-up between Nick and Summer sets the stage for the friendship to blossom into a romantic relationship as she finally has a chance to speak her heart out. She is also encouraged by her grandmother, Grandma Rivera, to follow her heart and take her chances. The romantic narrative has several comedic elements sprinkled here and there, which keeps the viewers entertained from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the interesting use of locations is bound to make you wonder about the actual filming sites utilized for the Hallmark movie. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

Love in the Limelight Filming Locations

‘Love in the Limelight’ was filmed entirely in Utah, specifically in Salt Lake City and Wasatch County. The principal photography for the romance movie commenced in May 2022 and wrapped up within the same month in late May 2022. Most of the story is set in Summer’s hometown, which is Salt Lake City, so it makes sense why the production team decided to primarily set up camp in the same city. Now, without further ado, let’s navigate all the specific locations that appear in the movie!

Salt Lake City, Utah

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Love in the Limelight’ were lensed in Salt Lake City, the capital and most populous city of Utah, and the county seat of Salt Lake County. The production team of the romantic drama set up camp in The Grand America Hotel at 555 South Main Street in Salt Lake City to tape several interior scenes. The 5-star hotel features hundreds of rooms with state-of-the-art amenities and many more luxurious features.

Additional portions were also recorded in the Salt Lake City International Airport at West Terminal Drive in Salt Lake City. Apart from this romantic drama, Salt Lake City has hosted the production of several other movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Hereditary,’ ‘Dumb and Dumber,’ ‘The Night Clerk,’ and ‘Big Love.’

Wasatch County, Utah

As per reports, the cast and crew members of ‘Love in the Limelight’ also seemingly utilized the locales of Wasatch County of Utah to tape some additional parts of the movie. The county has several protected areas and lakes in its vicinity, including Currant Creek Wildlife Management Area, Soldier Creek Recreational Area, Deer Creek State Park, Strawberry Reservoir, Witts Lake, and Currant Creek Reservoir. Movies and TV shows like ‘A Home of Our Own,’ ‘Love, Fall & Order,’ ‘Friends & Lovers,’ and ‘Yellowstone‘ have utilized the locales of Wasatch County for their production.

Love in the Limelight Cast

Alexa PenaVega essays the role of Summer Rivera in the Hallmark film. She might seem like a familiar face because she features in the ‘Spy Kids‘ series as Carmen Cortez and in ‘Repo! The Genetic Opera’ as Shilo Wallace. In addition, she is known for several other filming projects, including ‘Taking A Shot at Love,’ ‘Ms. Matched,’ ‘Nashville,’ and ‘The Tomorrow People.’ Alexa’s real-life significant other, Carlos PenaVega, plays the love interest of Summer —Nick Mendez — in the romantic movie.

Carlos is known for playing the role of Carlos Garcia in the TV series ‘Big Time Rush.’ Other than that, he also features in ‘Killing Hasselhoff‘ and ‘Spare Parts.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in ‘Love in the Limelight’ are Ivonne Coll (Grandma Rivera), Chase Ramsey (Toby), René Rivera (Antonio Rivera), Angela Cole (Ashley), Karin Argoud (Maria), René Rivera (Antonio Rivera), and BZ Cullins (Dewey).

Read More: Best Hallmark Christmas Movies