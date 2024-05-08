Maxton Hall: Where is the Prime Video Show Filmed?

Based on the novel titled ‘Save Me’ written by Mona Kasten, Amazon Prime’s ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us’ is a German romantic drama series that revolves around an intense and unexpected modern love story between Ruby Bell and James Beaufort at the prestigious Maxton Hall Private School. Originally titled ‘Maxton Hall – Die Welt zwischen uns,’ the narrative follows Ruby, an intelligent scholarship student who comes to know about an explosive secret at the school that directly affects James Beaufort, an arrogant millionaire heir.

Now, James must confront and try to convince Ruby to keep the secret concealed from everyone else. Expecting animosity, the pair is surprised when their clash ignites a romantic spark between them. Led by Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten as James and Ruby, respectively, the series also features compelling performances from other cast members in supporting roles, including Sonja Weißer, Fedja Van Huêt, Clelia Sarto, Runa Greiner, Martin Neuhaus, Julia-Maria Köhler, and Andrea Guo. Since the romance between the lead characters blossoms against the backdrop of the Maxton Hall Private School, questions about the castle-like location are bound to rise in the minds of the viewers.

Maxton Hall – The World Between Us Filming Locations

Setting up camp across Germany and England, the production team of ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us’ utilizes various locales for shooting purposes, especially those of Lower Saxony, Berlin, Oxfordshire, and London. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the romantic show got underway in July 2022 under the working title of ‘Save Me’ and wrapped up in a couple of months, in September of the same year.

Lower Saxony, Germany

To film ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us,’ the cast and crew move to the state of Lower Saxony in the northwestern part of Germany. In particular, Marienburg Castle at Marienberg 1 in Pattensen in the Hanover district serves as the ideal shooting site for the romantic drama show. Nested atop the tranquil Leine River between Hanover and Hildesheim, the majestic property boasts neo-Gothic architecture. As per reports, Marienburg Castle stands in for Maxton Hall Private School, the primary setting of the narrative. The shooting takes place in and around the fairy-tale-esque hilltop castle.

Berlin, Germany

The city of Berlin is another location that is used to lens the Amazon Prime production. The capital city of Germany boasts a perfect blend of historical and contemporary architecture and comprises multiple spectacular landmarks ranging from museums to galleries. In addition to that, it is known for its rich art, music, and culture scene, thus attracting hundreds of tourists across the year.

Oxfordshire, England

Away from their homeland, the members of the cast and production unit of ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us’ also venture into the United Kingdom to record a portion of the show. While there, the team sets up camp in the ceremonial county of Oxfordshire in South East England. Specifically, the eponymous non-metropolitan district is where a handful of scenes are filmed. Dubbed “the City of Dreaming Spires,” Oxford is a rather charming town packed with buildings featuring mesmerizing architecture and designs.

It is renowned for being home to the world-class research facility of the same name, The University of Oxford, at Wellington Square, which is just one of the many awe-inspiring spots in the area. For the uninitiated, movies and TV shows such as ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,’ ‘Eternals,’ ‘Oxford Blues,’ ‘For Love Alone,’ as well as ‘Anatomy of a Scandal‘ were also shot there. Therefore, it is likely that the production team of the romantic drama show actually films a minor slice of the show in and around the educational institution.

London, England

For the purpose of filming, the city of London is also visited by the team of the Damian Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten starrer. Located over 50 miles from Oxford, the capital of England and the United Kingdom is one of the world’s leading global financial metropolises, esteemed for various iconic spots that reflect the country’s dynamic history, art, and politics. The grandeur of the ancient monuments and modern structures it is adorned with garners the attention of millions of tourists across the year.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, plus the favorable climate and first-rate production facilities it provides, London is also a widely frequented destination by filmmakers. Tower Bridge, Trafalgar Square, Big Ben, Little Venice, Notting Hill, Westminster Abbey, Old Royal Naval College, Buckingham Palace, and Covent Garden are some of the preferred shooting sites across genres. Consequently, it is understandable why the filming of ‘Maxton Hall – The World Between Us’ is also carried out in the city.

