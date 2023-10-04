Lupin Was Filmed in France. Here Are All the Locations.

Based on the character Arsène Lupin created by Maurice Leblanc, Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ is a French crime mystery series that stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop whose father gets framed for the theft of a diamond necklace by his wealthy employer Hubert Pellegrini, after which he dies by hanging himself in his prison cell. Fast forward to 25 years later, the orphaned Assane is all grown up and has turned into a professional thief inspired by a book about gentleman thief Arsène Lupin that his father gave him.

Out for revenge, Assane gets close to the Pellegrini family using his charisma and skills in order to bring Hubert’s crimes to the light for everyone to see. Created by George Kay and François Uzan, the action drama series, besides Omar Sy, consists of a bunch of other talented actors in the cast, including Ludivine Sagnier, Clotilde Hesme, Nicole Garcia, and Hervé Pierre. The storyline unfolds in the French capital as Diop moves to different parts of the city to succeed in his missions, leaving you with many questions regarding the filming locations of ‘Lupin.’ In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details!

Lupin Filming Locations

‘Lupin’ is filmed in its entirety in France, particularly in Paris and a few other locations across the nation, including Normandy and Yvelines. When it comes to the production of season 3, it got underway in November 2021 but on February 25, 2022, the filming had to be temporarily halted as €300,000 worth of equipment was stolen from the set. However, three days later, the rest of the shooting resumed. So, let’s follow Lupin on his adventures across the French capital and learn all about the specific locations that feature in the Netflix series!

Paris, France

Almost all the major sequences for ‘Lupin’ are lensed in and around Paris, the capital of France situated in the northern central region of the nation. The scenes involving the large mansion of the corrupt Pellegrini family, where Assane’s father Babakar once used to work, are lensed in Musée Nissim de Camondo at 63 Rue de Monceau. While it is in Jardin du Luxembourg where a disguised Assane meets Juliette Pellegrini, Post des Arts is the place where Lupin gives his son Raoul an Arsène Lupin book.

Moreover, the Louvre Museum, Collège-lycée Jacques-Decour at 12 Avenue Trudaine, L’Appartement Saint-Martin at 96 Rue René Boulanger, Mairie de Paris Centre at 2 Rue Eugène Spuller, and Biron Market at 85 Rue des Rosiers in Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, are some of the prominent and regular filming sites that feature in the crime series. Several exterior portions are also taped around 7 rue Perrée, 2 rue Spuller, La Naumachie pond at Parc Monceau, and a parking garage on Rue d’Abbeville.

In season 3, Place Vendôme served as one of the primary production locations but the crew shot the interiors in two different locations — an enclosed location outside the Place Vendôme and a townhouse overlooking Vendôme. In order to shoot the scenes set in the Élysée or Beauvau Hotel, the filming unit sets up camp in the Embassy of Italy at 51 Rue de Varenne. They recorded rooftop wandering and chase scenes for the third season in Hôtel de la Marine at 2 Pl. de la Concorde.

Some other Parisian locations that you are likely to notice in the backdrop of a number of scenes are Arc de Triomphe, Père Lachaise Cemetery, Galeries Lafayette Haussmann at 40 Bd Haussmann, Palais Garnier at Pl. de l’Opéra, Trocadéro, and Passage des Panoramas at 11 Bd Montmartre.

Other Locations in France

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew even travel outside Paris to other locations across France, including the Maison d’Arrêt de Bois-d’Arcy prison at 5bis Rue Alexandre Turpault in Bois-d’Arcy. At the end of season 1, Assane takes Claire and Raoul to an Arsène Lupin festival by the seaside. Those scenes were lensed in Étretat, Normandy, which, interestingly enough, is where Maurice Leblanc, the creator of the character Arsène Lupin, lived.

