Wes Miller to Direct ‘Wildcards’ Next

Wes Miller will be back with another tense thriller! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will direct the legal drama ‘Wildcards.’ Principal photography for the film will take place in Orlando, Florida, over the course of four days. Miller also wrote the screenplay.

The plot revolves around jury deliberation in the trial of Theodore Sterling, a wealthy and privileged young man accused of sexual assault. After listening to the closing arguments delivered by the overworked assistant state attorney and the veteran defense lawyer who has never lost a case in his twenty-five-year career, the jurors must decide the verdict. The stakes are high, not only for the accused, whose family’s influence looms over the case, but also for the prosecution, which must navigate the challenges of bias, power, and privilege in a case that feels almost unwinnable.

As the narrative progresses, the jurors wrestle with the evidence, only for tensions to mount between them as their diverse backgrounds and beliefs clash over the facts of the case. In a parallel thread, an unexpected witness enters the fray, claiming to know the truth about the night in question.

Miller is known for his work in the crime and thriller genres, often highlighting issues of justice, race, and societal disparity in his films. His film ‘Call Her King’ also opens up as a legal drama with a judge presiding over the case of an influential defendant. However, the film becomes an action thriller when goons take over the courthouse, and the judge has to fight her way through them.

Miller previously helmed ‘A Day to Die,’ starring Bruce Willis, Kevin Dillon, and Frank Grillo. He is also known for the thriller ‘River Runs Red,’ headlined by Taye Diggs and John Cusack.

Known for its captivating tourist destinations and theme parks, Orlando is also gaining significance as a filming location with tax incentives offered to productions housed within its borders. Drawn by the city’s eclectic landscapes and unique ambiance, several films and shows have utilized the region as a filming location, including FX’s ‘American Sports Story’ and Sean Baker’s ‘The Florida Project.’

