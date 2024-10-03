James Greer and Jonathan Bernstein’s ‘The Monster’ in the Works

The writers behind Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Unsane’ have reunited! The Cinemaholic can reveal that James Greer and Jonathan Bernstein are currently developing the thriller film ‘The Monster.’ Principal photography for the movie will start in Danbury, Connecticut, on November 6 and conclude on December 20. The project’s director and cast have yet to be announced.

The plot centers on two resourceful millennials discovering a risky yet lucrative scheme to make fast cash. Their con involves posing as property owners and flipping high-end New York apartments without owning them. They target new lease applicants eager for prime real estate and charge a hefty premium upfront before the victims learn about the deception. Their scam takes a dangerous turn when they set their sights on an apartment owned by a man with a sinister secret hidden in his basement. The con artists soon find themselves trapped in a deadly cat-and-mouse game as their unsuspecting target flips the script, turning their scheme into a nightmare they never expected.

Greer and Bernstein are also working on another project, ‘The Cure,’ which has Nancy Leopardi at the helm and Samantha Cochran and David Dastmalchian in the cast. Their horror thriller ‘Unsane‘ follows a young woman who is involuntarily confined to a mental institution and forced to face her worst fear. The screenwriters also worked together on the action-comedy film ‘The Spy Next Door,’ in which a former CIA agent, Bob Ho, faces his toughest mission yet: caring for his girlfriend’s three kids.

Greer and Bernstein’s past collaborations include ‘Baitshop,’ a slapstick comedy about a small-town bait shop owner who enters a fishing tournament, hoping the prize money will save his struggling business from foreclosure. They also wrote the screenplay for ‘Just My Luck,’ starring Lindsay Lohan and Chris Pine. The film follows Ashley, a Manhattan socialite known for her incredible luck, who finds her fortune swapped with an unlucky stranger after a fateful encounter. Greer and Bernstein’s credits include ‘Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector’ and ‘Max Keeble’s Big Move.’

Danbury previously hosted the filming of several noteworthy horror projects, including ‘My Soul to Take’ and ‘The Penny Dreadful Picture Show.’

Read More: Mike Judge and Alec Berg’s ‘Automated Trucking’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in November