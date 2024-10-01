Mike Judge and Alec Berg’s ‘Automated Trucking’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in November

The co-creators of the celebrated Silicon Valley will head to “Hollywood of the South” for their next venture! Principal photography for the comedy film ‘Automated Trucking’ will start in Atlanta, Georgia, in November. Mike Judge and Alec Berg developed the project based on an original idea. Judge is directing the movie, with a screenplay written by Matteo Borghese and Rob Turbovsky.

The plot centers on Zander, a junior engineer who creates a fully automated trucking system and pitches it to a successful tech billionaire. To prove its effectiveness and viability, he drives across the country to show his innovation at the International Truckers Expo. He is joined by a middle-aged trucker named Billy, who is with a person bent on eliminating his job with his creation.

Judge and Berg’s HBO comedy series ‘Silicon Valley,’ like ‘Automated Trucking,’ uses technology as a narrative tool. It ran for six seasons (2014-2019), received multiple Primetime Emmy nominations, and won many other awards, including the Critics’ Choice Television Awards and Satellite Awards. The series stars Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, T.J. Miller, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Judge’s latest project is Paramount+’s ‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ (2022), which is based on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head,’ an adult animated sitcom that ran from 1993 to 1997 on MTV and was rebooted in 2011 with its eighth season on the same network. His credits also include ‘Office Space’ (1999), the ‘Spy Kids’ movies of the early 2000s, ‘Extract’ (2009), ‘Nerdland’ (2016), and ‘The Front Runner’ (2018).

Alec Berg’s writing credits include the legendary sitcom ‘Seinfeld‘ (1994-1998), ‘The Dictator’ (2012), ‘EuroTrip’ (2004), and the multiple Primetime Emmy-winning comedy crime series ‘Barry‘ (2018-2023). He created the latter with Bill Hader, who also stars in the titular role.

Turbovsky and Borghese’s writing ventures include Selena Gomez and Steve Martin’s detective drama series ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ (2021- ), ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ (2005- ), and ‘Silicon Valley.’

Atlanta arguably stands next in line after Los Angeles as the go-to spot for Hollywood filmmaking, thanks to its ever-growing modern studios and facilities. Many popular comedy films were shot in the city, including ‘Game Night’ and ‘They Cloned Tyrone.’

