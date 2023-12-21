Lindsay Lohan to Star in Netflix Rom-Com Merry Ex-Mas

Lindsay Lohan is set to star in her third Netflix original movie, which is tentatively titled ‘Merry Ex-Mas.’ The project will start shooting in Atlanta, Georgia, early next year. The Christmas film revolves around Avery and Logan, who haven’t spoken in the last ten years since they broke up. As the Yuletide celebrations approach, they discover that their new partners are siblings, and both of them have been invited to stay with the family for the holidays. Avery proposes they keep their past a secret to avoid any awkward confrontations but hiding the truth turns out to be more difficult than it seems and spending time together reignites old sparks.

Lohan and Netflix’s collaboration started with a Christmas film, titled ‘Falling for Christmas,’ which came out in 2022. In the romantic drama, Lohan’s immensely wealthy Sierra Belmont falls in love with the blue-collar lodge owner Jake Russell, played by Chord Overstreet. Her recent credits also include Patricia Sherman in ‘Among the Shadows,’ Katerina West in Sky’s comedy series ‘Sick Note,’ and Ziva in SyFy’s adult animated series ‘Devil May Care.’

Lohan headlines the cast of Janeen Damian’s fantasy rom-com ‘Irish Wish,’ which will land on Netflix next year. The actress plays Maddie Kelly, who leaves for Ireland to be the bridesmaid at the wedding of her best friend, who is going to marry the former’s love of life. Lohan completed the shooting of the movie, which was filmed on location in Dublin, Wicklow, and Westport, Ireland.

The rest of the cast and crew of ‘Merry Ex-Mas’ are yet to be announced. The project is part of a deal Lohan signed with Netflix in 2022. “The reason why I really clicked with Netflix and Christina Rogers and the people that are involved in ‘Falling for Christmas’ and the picture deal is because I felt like the romantic comedy movies have kind of dissipated a little bit and I really miss them,” the actress told Forbes at the time. “This was my forte when I started acting and when I was coming into my teens and coming into my own. I really want to bring that back in the best way that we can,” she added.

Atlanta, the principal location of the film, will also host the shooting of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ season 6 next year. The city is an integral filming location of recently released Netflix projects such as ‘Reptile’ and ‘Pain Hustlers.’

