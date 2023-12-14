Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck Cast in Jon Turteltaub’s The Best is Yet to Come

Matthew Broderick and Alan Ruck have joined the cast of Jon Turteltaub’s ‘The Best is Yet to Come.’ The movie will start filming in Vancouver, British Columbia, on an undisclosed date. The comedy-drama revolves around university professor Arthur Dreyfus and free-spirited bohemian César Montesiho, two lifelong friends. After an accidental fall, Arthur takes César to a hospital, only for the former to learn that his friend is suffering from terminal lung cancer with just six months left to live. When the bohemian informs his companion about becoming a father, Arthur fails to tell him about his illness properly. César starts to believe that Arthur is the sick one, and they decide to enjoy each day as if it is the last.

Turteltaub is helming the movie with a screenplay written by Allan Loeb, based on the French comedy ‘Le Meilleur Reste à Venir.’ The filmmaker, who is known for directing Nicolas Cage-starrer ‘National Treasure,’ recently helmed two episodes of NBC’s musical series ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ and Warner Bros’ shark movie ‘The Meg.’ He is also the director of ‘Last Vegas,’ starring Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman, and Michael Douglas. Loeb, on the other hand, wrote Will Smith’s ‘Collateral Beauty’ and Gary Oldman’s ‘The Space Between Us.’

Broderick has joined the movie after playing himself in Hulu’s mystery series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and Richard Sackler in Netflix’s biographical drama ‘Painkiller.’ His recent credits include Laird Becker in Jennifer Lawrence-starrer ‘No Hard Feelings,’ Doug in ‘Lazy Susan,’ and Michael Burr in Netflix’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Daybreak.’

Ruck, on the other hand, concluded portraying Connor Roy in HBO’s ‘Succession,’ a performance which earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination. He also played Mike Allred in Prime Video’s biopic ‘The Burial,’ Dr. Jay Rosan in Hulu’s ‘The Dropout,’ and Mr. Bernardi in ‘Freaky.’ The actor is a part of the cast of Kari Skogland’s ‘Wind River: Rising,’ a sequel to Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 neo-Western film ‘Wind River.’

‘The Best is Yet to Come’ is produced by Amy Baer for Landline Pictures, a production banner committed to developing “uplifting and entertaining” projects that are about and targeting the over 50 audience. Baer previously produced Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening-starrer ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large.’ Dimitri Rassam, who produced the original French movie, serves as a producer for Chapter 2. Vancouver continues to gain prominence as one of the significant filming destinations in the continent with projects such as ‘The Last of Us’ season 2 and ‘Invasion’ season 3 slated to shoot in the city early next year.

