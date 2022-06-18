7 Movies Like Jerry and Marge Go Large You Must See

‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ is a biographical drama with a comedic tint. When the titular couple discovers a mathematical loophole, they use it to win the Michigan Lottery. However, that is just part of the story because Jerry and Marge then spend their significant winnings on bettering their hometown in Michigan.

Based on a 2018 article by Jason Fagone, the film brings to screen an uplifting story with relative accuracy. The real-life Jerry and Marge are depicted in the film by Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. If you enjoyed this dramatic take and are looking for some more light-hearted biographies to sink into, we’ve got some worthy recommendations! You can find most of these movies similar to ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. 24 Hour Party People (2002)

’24 Hour Party People’ starts misleadingly small but becomes the story of a musical revolution. The story follows Tony Wilson in the 1970s as he sets up Factory Records and signs fledgling bands that go on to become icons. Despite how big he eventually becomes, the film focuses on Tony’s earlier days as he comes up with schemes to popularize the bands he manages. Much like ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large,’ this biography doesn’t take itself too seriously and throws ample comedic bits.

6. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

This film focuses on one of television’s most recognizable personalities — Fred Rogers (better known as Mr. Rogers). Based on a 1998 Esquire article, the film dramatizes Rogers’ friendship with journalist Tom Junod. Much like ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large,’ this film also focuses on a crossection of the protagonist’s life and introduces audiences to one particular aspect of it. This film will leave you feeling uplifted, just like Jerry and Marge’s story, and also features a cameo by the real Mrs. Rogers.

5. The Big Short (2015)

Based on Michael Lewis’ 2010 book ‘The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine,’ this film brings together a stellar cast to dramatize the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis. The story, set in 2007, centers around the handful of individuals who realized that there was going to be a calamitous financial crash. What makes the film especially intriguing is the detailed personal perspectives of the central characters that it offers. Much like ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large,’ this film also gives priority to the personal stories at the center of the larger financial narrative. Viewers will also find a healthy dose of sharp wit here.

4. Pride (2014)

Another biographical film about a relatively lesser-known event, ‘Pride,’ follows the unlikely alliance between U.K.’s LGBTQ+ community and its coal miners in the 1980s. Both groups were threatened by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and her Conservative Party and decided to join forces which ultimately paid off. For fans of feel-good biographies, ‘Pride’ is as good a watch as ‘Jerry & Marge Go Large.’

3. CODA

‘CODA,’ though not biographical, is as touching as any true story. High schooler Ruby Rossi comes from a family of deaf adults and has a passion for music. However, when she has to choose between studying music at Berkely and helping out with the family business, Ruby is put in a tough spot. If you enjoyed the small-town drama and feel-good narrative of ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large,’ then ‘CODA’ will be right up your alley.

2. Moneyball (2011)

Based on the 2002 Oakland Athletics baseball team, which used statistical data to pick players, this film follows a remarkable underdog story. The team’s management, limited by salary constraints, uses an interesting new strategy to select their player purchases. By following the numbers, they are able to make a formidable team that wins against all odds, making them legends. Fans of ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ will enjoy this film’s mathematical quirks that push the story forward and lead to surprising results.

1. BlacKkKlansman (2018)

This Spike Lee film follows an African American detective named Ron Stallworth, who infiltrated the Colorado Springs branch of the Ku Klux Klan in the late 1970s. Despite the weighty subject matter, the story is intriguing and emotional, with a decent helping of Lee’s characteristic ironic tone. Stallworth is accompanied by his Jewish colleague as he conducts interviews with the Grand Wizard. The film touches on the idea of communities, though in a slightly different manner than seen in ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large.’ However, both movies are great examples of biographies that feature stories that are almost stranger than fiction.

