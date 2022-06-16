Where Was Jerry and Marge Go Large Filmed?

Directed by David Frankel based on a script by Brad Copeland, the comedy-drama movie ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ configures the quintessential American dream refreshingly. The narrative follows the titular couple, whose rags to riches story entails mathematical calculations and a little luck. With a retirement impending, and his back against the world, Jerry chooses the lottery as a viable investment option.

Playing with caution, Jerry and Marge make a giant stash. But walking in an atypical direction, they use the money to reconstruct their old community. With a warm and temperate outlook on the world, the movie packs a near-perfect recipe to win the hearts of the masses. This part-true crime, part old age romance ambiance of the film is euphoric and upbeat, and the small-town setting gives it a further enticing makeover. However, you must be wondering where the movie was filmed. If you are curious, allow us to take you to the places.

Jerry and Marge Go Large Filming Locations

‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ was filmed in and around Georgia, especially in Atlanta. Principal photography commenced at the end of July 2021 and went on till the end of August. Maryse Alberti, the cinematographer of ‘The Wrestler’ and ‘Creed,’ came on board as the director of photography. At the same time, Russell Barnes, the production designer of ‘Captain Fantastic‘ and ‘The Darkest Minds,’ joined the team as the production designer.

The southern state of Georgia provides an ideal filmmaking landscape, equipped with diverse terrains and state-of-the-art production facilities. Moreover, the state government features a tax credit of 20 percent of the qualified production expenditure per the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act. For these reasons, Georgia is a prime location for filmmakers and producers. Let us now take you to the specific areas where the movie was filmed.

DeKalb County, Georgia

The cast and crew set up a shoot in the north-central DeKalb County of Georgia. In the county, filming went underway in the Stone Mountain Park, a scenic loop in the heritage Stone Mountain Scenic Railroad, which is amongst the state’s most visited attractions. The iconic park, complete with an enormous rock relief, is located at 1000 Robert E Lee Boulevard in the Stone Mountain area. Once, the Venable Brothers were the owners of the park, who mined the place to extract granite for global use. Now, the state government has opened the park’s gates to the public.

Henry County, Georgia

In their journey across the state, the production crew made a stop in the north-central Henry County, bordering the DeKalb County. In the county, filming took place in Stockbridge, part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. A few crucial sequences were lensed in W.D. Miller’s Store. The timeless country general store is located at 3099 GA-155 N in the outskirts of Stockbridge. Seemingly, the venue was converted into a lottery shop for the film.

Walton County, Georgia

According to several sources, some filming went underway in and around Walton County, another county in the north-central section of Georgia. In the sparsely populated county, the unit visited Social Circle, a circular township 45 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The community got its place on the map in the early days of establishing the Georgia Railroad. According to the legend, the name was derived when a traveler remarked that the people living here were a “social circle” enamored by their hospitality.

Atlanta, Georgia

Additional filming took place in and around Atlanta, Georgia’s capital city. As a sprawling metropolis bustling with people from diverse ethnicities and races, Atlanta is home to an eclectic mix of cultures. The crew lensed scenes on location around the city, while they also captured interior sequences in some local properties. Landmark places in Atlanta include Centennial Olympic Park, The World of Coca-Cola, the National Center for Civil & Human Rights, and the Georgia Aquarium.

